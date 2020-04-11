Kentucky governor threatens 14-day quarantine to attend mass gatherings, including church services

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear warned Friday that any state resident participating in a mass rally – including religious services – will be forced to self-quarantine for 14 days in a preventive attempt to slow the coronavirus epidemic in its state during the Easter weekend.

“I think we are at seven churches across the state who are considering having service in person,” Beshear told reporters. The governor warned that churches should switch to virtual or accessible services by car to accommodate the faithful while protecting public health.

THE EVOLUTION OF CORONAVIRUS, STATE BY STATE

“I hear people say,” It’s my choice, “said Beshear. “Well, it’s not the person next to you … It’s the only way we can make sure that your decision doesn’t kill anyone else, that your decision doesn’t spread the coronavirus in your county and in your community. “

Under the new rules, those seen participating in in-person events will have their license plate numbers registered by the authorities, who will provide the information to local health services, said Beshear. Health officials will contact each participant and ask them to quarantine for 14 days.

The governor also warned that those who use drive-in services should stay in their cars, park six feet from their neighbor and not pass objects between vehicles.

Beshear praised religious leaders for widely adhering to his warnings against worship in person. The governor, deacon of his church, frequently speaks of his own faith while announcing a new series of deaths linked to the virus or promoting directives for social distancing.

CLICK HERE FOR A FULL COVERAGE OF CORONAVIRUSES

“I have never been as sure of anything in my faith as I am: we must protect each other,” he said earlier this week.

Beshear reported another 242 cases of coronavirus across the state on Friday, bringing the total to nearly 1,700 since the start of the epidemic. Eleven more deaths from the virus have brought the death toll in Kentucky to 90.

At least 464 Kentucky residents have recovered from the virus, the governor said, adding that “the days will be more difficult than today.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.