Kerr Says USA Basketball Still Planning Tokyo 2020

USA Basketball coaching staff for the Tokyo Olympics is still preparing as if there would be a gold medal trying to defend this summer, even in very uncertain times caused by the global coronavirus pandemic.

United States assistant coach Steve Kerr, coach Golden state warriorssaid on a conference call Tuesday that he recently had contact with US head coach Gregg Popovich San antonio spurs as the plans for the Olympics continue.

Kerr is expected to be part of a staff that also includes Atlanta Hawks coach Lloyd Pierce and Villanova coach Jay Wright. They are the three assistants of Popovich last summer also during the Basketball World Cup in China.

“Everything is up in the air,” said Kerr. “We don’t know if things will be delayed or anything. We all wonder what will happen, just like the rest of the world. “

The Olympic Games are scheduled to start on July 24. The International Olympic Committee said on Tuesday that the uncertainty at the moment is “an unprecedented situation for the whole world”.

“The IOC remains fully committed to the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, and with more than four months before the Games, no drastic decision is necessary at this stage,” said the IOC, adding that any other “speculation at this time” would be counterproductive. “

USA Basketball revealed last month a list of 44 players – most of the biggest American stars in the league among them and 15 of the 16 NBA All-Stars born in the United States this season – who are under consideration for the Olympic team. The initial plan was to pick a roster of 12 players in early June and bring this team together in Las Vegas in early July to start training camp.

Officially, no part of this plan has yet changed. Like the NBA and the rest of the sports world, USA Basketball is very much on hold.

“We will just plan as if this is going to happen and we will try to build a list,” said Kerr. “That’s all we can do.”