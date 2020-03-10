Kershaw Dodgers to start opening day for the ninth time

Clayton kershaw will start the Los Angeles Dodgersopens against the visit San Francisco Giants March 26.

Director Dave Roberts announced the decision on Monday.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Kershaw will extend its franchise record for the opening day to nine. His streak of consecutive starts was interrupted last year when he started the season on the injured list with left shoulder inflammation and was replaced by Hyun-Jin Ryu.

Kershaw is 5-1 with an ERA of 1.05 on opening day. A left-hander who turns 32 next week, Kershaw did not authorize a descent in two exhibition starts, removing eight points and walking two in 4 2/3 innings.

After Kershaw, the rest of the rotation will be Walker Buehler, David Price, Julio Urías and Alex Wood.