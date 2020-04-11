Kevin Ferris: John Prine, thank you for the many blessings you have shared through your life and music

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

The closest I’ve ever had John Prine, the Grammy-winning singer-songwriter who died on Tuesday of complications from the coronavirus, was at the club where I was bartending in Richmond in the early 1980s.

Much more was a noisy and cavernous brewery from a location on Broad Street, just around the corner from where the Stonewall Jackson statue looks out onto the boulevard. They would pack a good thousand or more people for the beach the music – “Of course, you can do it”, we said to the children thinking of a ride on the mechanical bull – or an evening of soul music with the Voltage Brothers or the occasional folk singer. The silver coolers were full of long-necked buds which we hastily traded for a dollar each, the flow so constant that we ran to the register to deposit money when the bundle was too big to hold.

Hidden in these coolers were some six packs of Heineken, the gourmet beer of the day. For artists and their guests. Although management and talent always differ on the terms of the contract. As soon as someone left with a few “for the group”, the boss was by your side. “Did he pay?”

I wish I could say that John Prine was so close, right across from the bar, and I had a chance to say something profound that would change his life like, “Really like your music, Mr. Prine.”

But the scene was near. I had a wonderful view. And most of all, I could hear it. Bring to life all the characters I knew by heart from the new collection of great successes “Prime Prine”, already worn, that I had bought when I arrived at university. Stories about Donald and Lydia, and Loretta and Rudy, and Dear Abby and poor Sam.

I was in school hoping to learn how to become a writer, a writer who wrote about people. An aspirant who did not know how to capture the soul, the heart and the story of a person’s life in one word or one simple sentence. But John Prine could. And did.

John Prine sang the joys and sorrows of people. Their missteps and missed opportunities. Their bravery and their vulnerabilities. Their resilience and wisdom. Happy or sad, he told their stories, celebrated them, understood perfectly. Always, it seemed, with deep respect and without judgment, even when he was making fun of him, with a smile and a wink. Aware, even in the early twenties, that there was only the grace of God…

It was an honor to be in the same room. He always felt like he was my boy, even if he was much cooler. We were both in the military. They both spent a lot of time in the late 70’s without knowing what a good haircut looked like. Both forever with a beer nearby.

And we both loved the land of coal. It was western Kentucky, mine, Schuylkill County, Pennsylvania. I grew up playing on thatched mountains stacked around the rocky breakers left standing from a more prosperous era. So I understood him when he sang in “Paradise”:

Then the coal company came with the biggest shovel in the world

And they tortured the wood and stripped the whole earth

Well they dug for their coal until the earth was abandoned

Then they wrote everything down as human progress

I loved the song especially since he talks to his dad in the chorus. My own father hadn’t died in five years at the time, an unhealed wound. Has not healed. Throat cancer. My last year in high school. John Prime’s father had died shortly before. So, loss. We shared that too.

Sometimes it was just mourning flat:

My father died on the outside porch

One August afternoon

I drank bourbon and I cried

With a friend in the moonlight.

Other times, it was almost a welcome outing. Again, poor Sam, exchanging the house he bought on the GI Bill for a “coffin draped on the hill of a local hero”.

And sometimes, strangely, joyful and fun:

And oh, what a feeling!

When my soul

Crossed the ceiling

And in paradise, I drove

When I learned that he had cancer, a neck tumor, I worried. But, God bless him, he beat him. And, double miracle, he started playing again. With that smile and that twinkle in her intact eye. “I can’t wait to get back on the road and sing my songs,” he wrote to fans. “I hope my neck looks forward to his job of holding my head above my shoulders.”

Then lung cancer. Beat that too.

The last time I saw him live in Wilmington, Washington, I felt like a visit with an old friend. He was drinking water, not Heineken. We could have been the only two in the room, with me sitting and listening to him tell stories that I would never tire of hearing. If we had crossed paths, I would have simply said, thank you. For all that.

Part of me was anxiously awaiting any ironic and amusing decision that he would have to survive the virus that has shaken the world. Part of me knew better. Torn at the first Facebook post about him in intensive care. I still can’t talk about him without choking.

We shared one more thing, I like to think. Admiration for the grace which had been granted to us in this wacky old world. Not entirely deserved, of course, to have our share of missteps and missed opportunities. But there, nevertheless. Second chance for happiness and love. In a girl who writes with skill and attention to detail, I will never know. And in a son of a composer who played at the same club in Richmond and who texted me from a guitar store in Nashville about coming across an old folk singer he knew I admired.

John Prine said it better – and, of course, in a lot less words – about the last song from his latest album:

When I get to heaven, I’ll shake hands with God

Thank him for more blessings than a man can bear

