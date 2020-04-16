K’Lavon Chaisson: 5 things to know about the NFL 2020 draft

K’Lavon Chaisson is a university linebacker looking to jump into the pros.

the NFL Hopeful spent three years at Louisiana State University, but was redesigned in his second year after suffering a late season injury in the first game. He would then help LSU win its fourth national championship the following year before deciding on the draft.

CLICK HERE TO GET MORE SPORTS COVERAGE AT FOXNEWS.COM

Here are five other things to know about Chaisson.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE NFL COVERAGE

**

1). HOW IS IT COMPOSED?

At 6 feet 3 inches and 254 pounds, Chaisson’s arms and hands are 32 1/4 and 9 7/8 inches, respectively. He did not exercise at the NFL Scouting Combine.

**

2). FIRST YEAR STAR

The Houston native joined LSU as a four-star rookie. After registering 27 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss and 2 bags, Chiasson was named Freshman All-SEC 2017.

**

3). COLLEGE STATUS

After an explosive first year, Chiasson tore his LCA at the start of the season, removing it for the year. As a sophomore, he won the honors of the first All-SEC team after totaling 13 tackles for the team loss and 6.5 bags with 60 saves in total, helping LSU to win the national championship .

**

4). WORTH THE RISK

At only 20 and having played fewer than 30 games, Chiasson has managed to overcome a serious injury and has performed at a high level, making it an ideal choice for teams looking to strengthen their defense.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

**

5. WHERE WILL HE GO?

Chiasson should be a first round pick and could end up with a number of teams looking for a linebacker with size and speed.