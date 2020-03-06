Klobuchar seeks independent investigation into murder case that sentenced black teen to life imprisonment

Within the mounting pressure, Sen. Amy Crobcher, D.-Minn called for an independent investigation on Thursday about the murder she had indicted, which helped serve a black teenager for life.

In a letter to Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman, Crobture said, “ As you know, serious concerns regarding evidence and police investigations were raised by news media investigations, members of the Hennepin County community, and Myung’s family. . “

At that time Myon Burrell (16) was sentenced to life in prison for shooting an 11-year-old girl, Tyesha Edwards, who was killed by a stray bullet while doing homework at a canteen table in 2002 . Since then, he has been serving the murder for 17 years, claiming he was illegally convicted.

At the time, Clobture was a lawyer in Hennepin County. She is now seeking “independent investigation and independent review of cases.”

Criticism exploded after a critical investigation by The Associated Press and American Public Media He even revealed inconsistent and unreliable accounts and even completely denied the existence of barrels at crime scenes by accomplices.

Co-defendant Ike Tyson has long claimed he was a gunner.

“I have already shot an innocent girl,” said Tyson, serving 45 years in prison. “Now as a child, an innocent man is trapped in what he didn’t do, so I’m like having two burdens.”

The campaign was gaining momentum at the time, and two days before the Minnesota Democratic primary election, dozens of protesters waved a sign and said, “Free Myeong!” Finished and approved former Vice President Joe Biden.

Barrel was convicted twice. At least one time, Clobture was the Attorney General. The second time was under Freeman supervision. But last month, Freeman issued a statement expressing confidence in the work of police and prosecutors in the barrel case.

“I believe the righteous have been convicted of this vicious crime,” he said in a video posted on YouTube last month. “But, as I said before, if new evidence comes in, we will gladly consider it.”

Clove Defended her job In an interview with Fox News Sunday, Barrel said that Barrel should be allowed a retrial if new evidence emerged.

“My view as a person who has worked for the Innocence Project for many years is that if there is new evidence, it must be put forward and immediately reviewed by the court,” she said. . New evidence until she sees a news article.

“I couldn’t, I haven’t been in that office for 12 years,” she said.

Later, Klobuchar met with Barrel’s family on Tuesday. “I believe, as I told them, that if injustice was committed in Taisha Edwards quest for justice, it would have to be dealt with,” she said.

Throughout his political career, Crobcher has used Barrel’s beliefs as a show of his commitment to racial justice until the study was published.

In a show demonstrating her commitment to racial justice, Clobture returned a $ 1,000 campaign donation from Linda Fairstein. .

However, during a campaign in 1998 to become the chief prosecutor in Minnesota’s most populous county, Clobture asserted severe penalties for juvenile offenders.

On the day of fate in 2002, Barrel said he was playing video games with groups at a friend’s house. Hungry, the group headed to Cup Foods, hundreds of yards from where Edwards was shot.

According to the AP, police determined the murderer to be a murderer early but had never previously violated the law.

Edward’s murder was at the top of the news that night when one prisoner caught the word that he was looking for a murderer. The gun was never recovered and DNA evidence on the scene was inadequate.

Desperately cutting off his penalty for making money and time, he immediately contacted his friend and fellow gang member Timmy Oliver. Oliver was the target of a floating bullet. A few minutes later, AP discovered that a frequently used informant named the police a barrel and helped steer the investigation.

A video taken several hours before Barrel’s arrest recorded a chief criminal in the murder, Richard Zimmerman, talking to a man who had been taken up for another shooting. He said he would pay “the big buck” for information about Tyesha’s murder-even if it was just a chatter.

“Hearings are still something of value to me,” Zimmerman told the man, naming $ 500. “Sometimes … get a hearsay here, there is a hearsay. Sometimes like jigsaw puzzles, things get together, do you know what I mean?”

The man gave up three names, but Zimmerman paid only one: Barrel’s.

When Barrel was greeted by police, he told them the names of two friends who were together at Cup Foods at the time of the shooting. Police did not track either. The store was under surveillance, but police did not appear to review the tape.

During the interrogation, Barrel had never requested a lawyer, but had requested his mother 13 times. “No, not now,” he said. Barrel’s mother died in a car accident on her way home after visiting him in prison. Crobture did not allow her to attend her mother’s funeral.

Over the years, many of the witnesses in this case have claimed to be getting money from the police or shortening their punishment or lying to protect friends.

“Everyone lied to save time,” said Terry Arlington, a rival gang member who served as a prison informant. He was approached by a police officer and told him he could knock his sentence in 19 to 3 years if he was willing to testify in this case.

“They basically told me what I wanted to say. Before I went before the great before judge, they brought me to the room and said,” If you enter, hit this And hit this. ” So I did what they asked. “

“Similarly, I don’t want anyone in jail,” he said. He is now returning to prison in Rush City prison for other charges. “Even if we were enemies … it’s still a man … so I’m really bothered now.”

Barrel stated that the officer believed he knew he was innocent. “They didn’t feel my life was worth living.”

