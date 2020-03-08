Klobuchar ‘ticket skid’ at Biden event in Michigan sparks speculation that she will be her VP choice

Is his “ticket” stamped for a trip on the Biden train?

Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., Sparked vice presidential speculation on Saturday when she said she would join Joe Biden“Ticket” – in a pretense of language at a campaign rally for the former vice president Michigan.

Klobuchar, who fights for Biden across the state before this Tuesday primary – since leaving the race and endorsing it last weekend – told a crowd of Grand Rapids that “I couldn’t think of a better way to end my candidacy … than to join the ticket. “

As the crowd applauded, she shook her head at her mistake and laughed, “I’m kidding …”

“Guys, I was going to say …”, she continued, singing enthusiastically “Amy!” Amy !, “” than joining the great, the great, great campaign of Joe Biden. “

Biden didn’t say who he could choose as a potential vice president if he should get the nomination since Super Tuesday brought his previously difficult campaign back to favorite, but last fall he mentioned several possibilities. , including former candidate for governor of Georgia, Stacey Abrams and former deputy attorney general, Sally Yates.

Along with Klobuchar, Biden supporters on social media also floated – among others – Senator Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., And Senator Kamala Harris, D-California, who both dropped out of the race but didn’t not yet approved a candidate. Others have suggested the former mayor of South Bend, India, mayor Pete Buttigieg, who also abandoned and approved Biden last weekend.

Biden won 10 of 14 state contests on Super Tuesday, giving him a mathematical advantage over Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., As they compete in Michigan next Tuesday, which has the most delegates from any State holding elections this week.

Other states where voters will go to the polls on Tuesday are Idaho, Mississippi, Missouri, North Dakota and Washington State.

A victory for Sanders in Michigan would also be symbolically important as he narrowly defeated former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton in an upheaval in 2016 and President Trump was also surprised by defeating Clinton on the general election battlefield , now crucial.

Biden had 664 delegates at Sanders 573 on Saturday, according to the Associated Press.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.