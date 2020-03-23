Kroger Hires Over 10,000 People, Changing Store Hours While Coronavirus Boosts Panic Purchases

Not all companies back off in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic.

Kroger, one of the biggest supermarket in the United States, has openings for thousands of new hires in its various activities. This news comes as many other companies in the service sector are retreating due to the pandemic.

The grocery chain is hiring for more than 10,000 positions nationwide, KPRC reports. Based on the Kroger website, the open positions are for a variety of jobs, including retail clerks and night crew, in several different states.

Kroger’s CEO Rodney McMullen said CNBC closing bell, “We have relationships with several other industries where they direct their employees to us. We have a ton of openings.”

The company is looking to fill positions in retail stores, warehouses and factories.

The company also announced that it is changing store hours at various locations to provide more time to keep stores “clean, open and stocked,” according to a post on the company website. Twitter page.

These changes include special windows to allow seniors to shop exclusively in stores, which usually gives them an extra hour before the market is fully open to the public. According to Kroger’s websitehowever, this is not implemented in all sites.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, reports long queues and empty shelves in grocery stores are popping up across the country. Items such as bread, toilet paper, pasta and hand sanitizer are in high demand. The Food and Drug Administration, however, has stated that there is no shortage of food nationwide at the moment.

“There is no shortage of food nationwide, although in some cases the inventory of certain foods in your grocery store may be temporarily low before stores can restock,” said the FDA. confirmed. “Food production and manufacturing is widely dispersed in the United States, and there are currently no general reports of disruptions in the supply chain.”