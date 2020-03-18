Kudlow: the economic damage caused by the coronavirus “a matter of weeks or months, not years”, the market remains “attractive”

President Trumpchief economic advisor Larry Kudlow promised on Wednesday that the White House will bring together “all the strength of the federal government” to mitigate coronavirus pandemic and protect the American economy as American life stops.

“As the President has said repeatedly, we are bringing all the power and scope of the federal government to try to relieve the economic pain caused by the coronavirus,” said Kudlow. “Bill Hemmer Reports”.

Kudlow’s remarks came shortly before the Senate passed a multi-billion dollar emergency assistance package that includes workers’ paid sick days, increases unemployment insurance, offers free testing of coronavirus and increases food aid during the crisis. At a time, The White House goes ahead with a trillion dollar proposed coronavirus package that would infuse American bank accounts with two sets of direct cash payments.

The Trump administration is seeking $ 250 billion in payments to Americans from April 6, followed by another round of $ 250 billion in cash payments starting on May 18, according to the draft plan obtained by Fox Business Network.

“We are quickly entering what we call” phase three, “which … will provide approximately $ 1.3 trillion in tax assistance,” said Kudlow. “This is the best we can do.”

“Like the rest of America … we hope and pray that our mitigation efforts from our superb health care team will work.”

Kudlow said the epidemic would only cause short-term economic damage, calling it “a matter of weeks or months, not years.”

“We are putting in place a number of economic measures that will help the economy, individuals, small businesses,” he reiterated. “This is the best we can do.”

Asked to comment on Trump’s overall response to the epidemic and the administration’s strategy to combat the spread of the virus, Kudlow said the “political mechanism” is doing very well and expressed confidence in the tireless “leader” ” from the country.

“I think the political mechanism is doing very well in the White House,” said Kudlow, “but I’ll tell you, the guy who leads us, the boss, President Trump, he’s tireless and he’s there. so we have developed a good program. “

Kudlow highlighted the administration’s request for $ 300 billion to help small businesses, which have suffered from social isolation restrictions imposed by various cities, including the ban on restaurant and bar food services.

“We have enormous resources to deal with struggling industries, there is no doubt about it,” he said. “We are particularly concerned and are targeting our support plans not only for men and women, but also for small businesses that are essential to large corporate supply chains.”

He continued: “We have a very energetic plan … which could be used even more to help small businesses, the self-employed and even individual hourly workers who have to stay at home a bit.”

When host Bill Hemmer asked Kudlow exactly how much the crisis would cost the country, Kudlow said he did not know, but suggested that the economic crisis could exceed $ 1 trillion.

“Look, I don’t know. We evaluated a package, $ 1.3 trillion. If it takes more than that, we will do more than that. By the way, I don’t want to minimize it, we have to face to debt and deficits point down the road, but during crises and wars, you don’t have to worry about borrowing. “he said.

Kudlow continued: “This country is so strong and our credit is so good and our currency is so reliable that we can afford to borrow money. Currently, the average cost would be 30 or 40 basis points, c “that is all. It is a tiny price to pay to invest in men and women and small businesses and so on to maintain the economy.”

Kudlow said the country will face a “difficult second quarter”.

“No doubt about it. On the other hand, you may have a V-shaped recovery after that in the third and / or fourth quarter.”

Comment the Dow Jones Industrial AverageLast plunge, Kudlow maintained confidence in the market recovery, urging the Americans to adopt a “long-term” investment strategy.

“You have to be a long-term investor,” he said.

“I experienced the crash of 1987 … I experienced the problem of 2001, I experienced the problem of 2008 and 2009 … It was very difficult at the time, but we came back.”

Kudlow added that the market is “really very attractive if you have a long term perspective. I’m not minimizing the short term problem, but … if you believe in this country and its free enterprise system and knowing that the federal government the government will do what it needs to do, so you should trust that. “

