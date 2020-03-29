Kudlow will not reveal a timetable for the opening of an economy devastated by the coronavirus: `` I do not know ''

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

President TrumpNational Economic Council director Larry Kudlow said on Sunday that he was optimistic that the US economy could reopen “in the coming weeks”, but has not kept its promises.

Speaking in an interview on Fox News’ Sunday Morning Futures, Kudlow would not confirm President Trump’s claim that the US economy – which is currently suffering significant damage from the financial downturn due to the coronavirus pandemic – would be “impatient to go to Easter”. Instead, Kudlow said that the economy and American life, the return to normal depends on how quickly the country can “flatten” the curve.

“Everyone intends to keep the large US economy as stable as possible over the next few weeks,” said Kudlow. “Maybe it will take longer. I do not know.”

He added, “I think we will come back strong. But it largely depends on the virus and whether it can be flattened and connected. “

On Friday, Trump signed a record $ 2.2 trillion emergency relief plan – designed to help Americans, small businesses and large corporations who have been suffering from the financial crisis of the past few weeks.

The $ 2.2 trillion legislation will accelerate government payments by $ 1,200 to most Americans and increase unemployment benefits for millions of unemployed people. Large and small businesses will get loans, grants, and tax breaks. It will send unprecedented billions to state and local governments, and to the nation’s almost overwhelmed health care system.

Government reported last week 3.3 million new weekly jobless claims, four times the previous record – Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said in a TV interview that the economy “may well be in recession “.

The rescue program, however, helped stocks rally a little on Friday in the hope that it would protect businesses and households from the economic devastation caused by the coronavirus.

The S&P 500 closed 3.4% lower, but still climbed 10.3% for the week, its biggest gain since March 2009. This follows two weeks of unrelenting sales. The Dow Jones Industrial Average’s 12.8% weekly gain was its largest since 1938, largely thanks to Boeing, which climbed 70.5% this week.

Even after this week’s rally, the market is still down 25% from the peak reached a month ago. The epidemic has caused widespread closures that have shut down much of the US economy. This week more than 3 million people filed for unemployment benefits, breaking previous records. This is the first of what are certainly many ominous signs of the balance sheet that the virus is weighing on the economy.

