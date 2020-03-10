Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian pose in bikini in Instagram photo: “Wear your sunscreen”

Kim Sisters Kardashian and Kylie jenner shared a photo of them lounging in bikini on Instagram.

While Kardashian, 39, opted for a black thong bikini, little sister Jenner, 22, chose a nude shoulder swimsuit.

“Yin [and] Yang, “Kardashian captured the shot.

“The most beautiful women I know! I love you both!” Said their father Caitlin Jenner.

Jenner also shared a photo of herself applying sunscreen.

“Wear your sunscreen,” she wrote to her fans.

Over the weekend, Kylie hit the headlines for posing in a bikini with another sister.

Kylie and her sister Kendall Jenner, 24, set hearts on fire with a playful snap showing their fit figures in the sand.

The founder of Kylie Cosmetics shared the photo with her 164 million Instagram followers from Siblings wearing assorted lime green swimsuits.