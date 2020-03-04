LA County declares coronavirus emergency in new case

Officials in Los Angeles County, California, declared a local emergency after confirming six new cases Coronavirus regional. At a press conference on Wednesday, officials stated that all six new cases were related to known exposure cases.

“As of today, we have no known cases of community transmission yet,” Barbara Feller, L.A. The county public health director said.

Feller urged the sick to stay at home and everyone to practice properly washing their hands properly.

“I know this is the allergy season in L.A. County, but we need to follow common sense health practices,” she added, adding that there is still time to inoculate the population with the flu vaccine.

Feller also called on residents to plan for possible closure of business and cancellation of public events, as well as further social distance.

County had previously confirmed two cases Includes areas involving non-residents traveling to Wuhan. On Tuesday, Kaiser Permanente identified a second case of a patient currently in self-isolation and receiving outpatient treatment.

latest Update from Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), there are 20-30 COVID-19 cases in California.