LA County judge rejects Bernie Sanders’ emergency motion to keep opinion polls open in California

A Los Angeles County The judge rejected the urgent motion filed by Sen on Tuesday night. Bernie SandersCampaign to keep voting locations open for an additional two hours in the county. He is expected to win easily.

Los Angeles County Registrar Dean Logan poll said voters in line if the vote ended at 8:00 pm. FOX LA reported.

“Our commitment is to serve you tonight and make sure that you have the opportunity to vote and that the vote is included in the final return of this election,” he said. .

Sanders’ petition hopes that voters in Los Angeles County will be able to “exercise constitutional voting rights,” and the county is using a new voting system this year, with some of the technology used in the primary -Machine failure with station not functioning and insufficient or overwhelming technical support.

The allegations added that the additional two-hour denial undermines the “immediate and irreversible” “right of county voters to participate in democracy”.

Waiting hours at several polling stations in the county, reporting errors with the new electronic voting system, voting machines not working, running out of paper, FOX LA report.

California voters can vote by mail Instead of going to a polling place.

By Tuesday night, Sanders had led the state’s former Vice President Joe Biden about 10 points as voting continued.