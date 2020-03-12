LA County sees first death from coronavirus

Los Angeles County announced its first coronavirus dead, health officials said.

In a press release on Wednesday, officials from the Los Angeles County public health department announced the first death of a non-resident who was visiting friends in the city. The person was “an elderly person who has traveled extensively in the past month, including a long stopover in South Korea”. Officials said in a statement.

MISSISSIPPI ANNOUNCES ITS FIRST CASE OF CORONAVIRUS

The person has not been identified and no further information has been provided.

“Public health extends its deepest condolences to the loved ones of the patient following this tragedy,” said Barbara Ferrer, director of public health for Los Angeles County, in a statement. “We strongly recommend that all residents, workers, students and visitors to Los Angeles County take the necessary precautions to protect themselves from the new coronaviruses. Public health will continue to work with local, state, federal and community partners to prevent future cases and to educate residents of Los Angeles County on how to avoid contracting COVID-19. “

In the same press release, the authorities also announced six new positive cases of the new virus – COVID-19 – which “we presume is our second case of community transmission,” they said.

CLICK HERE FOR A FULL COVERAGE OF CORONAVIRUSES

There are 27 cases of the virus in Los Angeles County alone. In total, California has seen more than 180 cases.

The coronavirus has infected more than 118,000 people in 106 countries, causing more than 4,000 deaths. In the United States, at least 38 states and the District of Columbia have reported confirmed cases of COVID-19, totaling more than 1,000 diseases and at least 30 deaths.

Alexandria Hein of Fox News contributed to this report.