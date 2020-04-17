La Francona des Indiens intrigued by MLB options to start the season

Indians Manager Terry Francona is intrigued by some of the options launched by the Major League Baseball to start the season at some point.

He also accepts that it will be like nothing anyone has seen.

Speaking from her Arizona home on Thursday, Francona said he was confident that any decision made by the MLB would be guided by safety precautions and that health and well-being – for players and fans – would be top priority.

“If you see baseball at some point, it means that our country is returning to a sense of normalcy, which is great,” said Francona, now in her seventh season in Cleveland after eight in Boston. “And then in order for us to have a season, we’re all going to have to be willing to be flexible, because it’s not going to happen like – you’re not going to have a normal baseball season. It’s just not possible . “

Earlier this week, Commissioner Rob Manfred said the MLB will “turn every stone” while exploring the possibilities of having a 2020 season. One of the plans discussed is to found 30 teams in the Phoenix area and to ” use spring training grounds as well as Chase Field (home of the Diamondbacks) as well as university facilities for games.

The concept would mean matches in empty stadiums, something Francona couldn’t have imagined but now understands may be necessary.

“The MLB did a very good job of explaining,” Hey, if and when we play, it will be appropriate to play. We are not going to take away from other people, and certainly the safety of our players and their families comes into play, “said Francona.” We are going to have to be ready to do it – be it concessions or be flexible – because it’s just not realistic that we’re going to start playing in Cleveland right away.

Another of the proposed scenarios is that the season could start late, which would mean that the World Series could be postponed until late fall or early winter and played in a neutral location.

It wouldn’t bother Francona at all.

“If we were to play a world series, I would go anywhere,” he said. “If someone said to me now,” Hey, you’re going to play in the World Series, “I’ll go anywhere.”

For now, he’s stuck at home. The 60-year-old, who is normally used to walking only from the canoe to the mound to change launcher, has increased his travel distance.

“A couple of my golf buddies, we get up in the morning and walk every morning, which I have never done in my life,” said Francona, who returned from Cleveland about 10 days ago. “I’m doing this. I’m trying to swim a bit. I’ve watched all the Netflix programs out there. I’m outside of Netflix.

“I admit, I miss baseball.”