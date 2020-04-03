LA Mayor Garcetti Encourages Residents To Report Stay-at-Home Violators: “Lives Get Rewards”

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said this week that “spies” in his city would receive “rewards” if they harass neighbors who may violate the stay at home order put in place to curb the spread of the novel. coronavirus.

Garcetti implemented “Safer at Home” last month ordered, like many cities and states across the country, shutting down non-essential businesses and urging people to stay at home.

“If non-core businesses continue to operate in violation of the home stay order, we will act to enforce the home security order and ensure their compliance,” said Garcetti, according to CBS Los Angeles.

The mayor’s office said city officials, along with officers from the Los Angeles Police Department, had visited more than 500 businesses that did not comply with his order. His office said four companies have already been referred for tort complaints.

“You know the old expression about cookies,” Garcetti said this week. “Well, in this case, the snitches get rewards.”

He added: “We want to thank you for making people and making sure we are all safe,” he said.

“Your decision to stay at home may mean that there is one less person who needs a fan than we do not have,” added Garcetti.

As of Friday morning, California had the third highest number of positive COVID-19 cases in the country, behind New Jersey and New York, which has become the epicenter of the virus in the United States.

California has reported more than 11,100 positive cases of the new coronavirus and more than 240 deaths.