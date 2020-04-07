LA Rams hope to run ball through committee without Todd Gurley

the Los Angeles Rams’ informal release of Todd Gurley left a huge hole in the middle of their attack.

Coach Sean McVay and general manager Les Snead don’t think they can fill it with just one ball carrier.

The Rams intend to rely less on a single ball carrier and more on a talented group of midfielders over the next season, McVay and Snead said Monday in their first public comments on their biggest move outside. season.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“What we want to be is a team that uses more than one workhorse running the ball, having a different kind of skill and a complementary type of racing game,” said Snead. “We have this big picture, Darrell (Henderson) is part of it, but we expect other parts to be part of it as well.”

Henderson, who barely played as a rookie in the third round last season, is the best internal candidate to replace Gurley, one of the NFL’s most productive backs over the past half-decade. Malcolm Brown’s long-time save is also coming back, and Snead said the Rams will be serious about backing out of the draft.

Running the ball by committee will be a major change for the Rams, who have had Gurley at the center of everything for five years.

“We will certainly not replace production, the way it has influenced and affected the game,” said McVay. “But what we can continue to do is try to adjust and adapt.”

AP 2017 Offensive Player of the Year Gurley has led the NFL with 58 touchdowns since joining the league in 2015. His 5,404 rushing yards in that streak are 1 meter behind Ezekiel Elliott for the head of the league.

It’s an awful lot of production to replace, even after Gurley’s numbers dropped last season amid concerns over his left knee. The Rams were forced into payroll constraints and Gurley’s dwindling production released him on March 19 before he even reached the first season of his four-year, $ 60-million contract extension – the most important in NFL history for a ball carrier when he accepted it in 2018.

The deal, which included $ 45 million in guarantees, will appear as one of the biggest tactical mistakes in Snead’s eight-year term. But the general manager still feels that he did the right thing by and large by paying his very productive star.

“From a regret point of view, it is impossible to regret the yards he has won, the touchdowns he has scored for us,” said Snead. “The championships, either two division titles or (the) conference championship. The appearance of the Super Bowl. It will be hard to regret. What I can say is that I obviously think that we all wish that the partnership could have lasted longer. But from the point of view of Todd who got this contract, no, he won it. I think it appeared in production and how it helped us win. “

The Atlanta Falcons recovered Gurley with a $ 6 million year contract officially announced on Monday.

Gurley had his two best seasons in the NFL in the first two years of McVay. He rushed for a total of 2,556 yards in 2017 and 2018 while ranking among the league leaders in touch for his young head coach.

McVay said he could never have imagined being without Gurley at this point in their careers, even a year ago. The coach will face a new challenge in the coming season without Gurley to rely on – although in retrospect, this transition already started last year.

When Gurley’s touches and production went down last season, McVay firmly claimed that Gurley was healthy and able to do whatever the Rams needed, even after Los Angeles finished with the 26th floor attack from the NFL behind an injury-ridden offensive line.

McVay also expressed disappointment on Monday at the end of Gurley’s tenure in Los Angeles.

“There are a lot of things going into it, but in the end, this guy was instrumental in creating a lot of good things going on in our building,” said McVay. “I think he will do a good job for the Falcons, but in many ways, it’s a reflection of the confidence we have in these guys who are in place with Darrell Henderson, with Malcolm Brown.”

Snead acknowledged that Gurley’s departure was a boost to the Rams’ plans to re-sign cornerback Jalen Ramsey, who arrived last season in an exchange that sent the next two Rams picks to Jacksonville. Ramsey, a three-time Pro Bowl selection, is entering the final year of his rookie contract.

“Every time you take away a big salary, it helps you put in another big salary,” said Snead. “We are a team that goes there: Usually, successful teams have players with relatively high salaries. You can’t pay everyone high salaries, even if you want to. But it’s not college football where you can maybe continue to recruit other people. Sometimes you lose players. “

“With Jalen, we have communicated with his representatives and we will keep these things in-house. But we really like Jalen, like we said. It would be obvious. “