Labatt reorganizes beer production and starts manufacturing hand sanitizer

Labatt Breweries is reorganizing its beer manufacturing facilities to brew up to 50,000 bottles of hand sanitizer as it joins the global effort to fight COVID-19.

The effort will include facilities in London, Ontario, Edmonton, Montreal, Vancouver and the Mill Street Beer Hall in Toronto.

The initial production of 50,000 bottles will be donated to Canada’s food banks, front-line workers and those in the bar and restaurant industry serving take-out food.

“This is a national crisis like we have not seen it in our lifetime and we feel compelled to do everything we can to help through our disaster relief program,” said Charlie Angelakos, vice-president of legal and corporate affairs for Labatt.

“Our goal is to get this much-needed disinfectant into the hands of those who need it most, especially those on the front lines who serve their communities as we all come together.”

The brewery will follow the guidelines set by the World Health Organization, said Angelakos, and is working on how to distribute the hand sanitizer safely.

Chris Hatch, CFO of Food Banks Canada, said he was grateful for the donation of hand sanitizer.

At Labatt, we care about the health and safety of our communities. That’s why we mobilize our breweries to produce and distribute 50,000 bottles of hand sanitizer @foodbankscanada, front line workers and partners in the restaurant and bar industry. # COVID19 pic.twitter.com/9BxRbQKIMg & mdash;@LabattBreweries

“These are times like these when organizations like ours need more support than ever to help dedicated food bankers on the ground helping vulnerable people in our communities,” said Hatch.

It is not the first time that the beer manufacturer has reorganized its production to help it in the event of a crisis. He produced cans of clean drinking water a dozen times in disasters like the forest fires in Fort McMurray, Alberta in 2016.

It is the first time that the company has produced anything other than potable water as part of its disaster relief program, which was established in 2012.