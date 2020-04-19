Lady Gaga calls WHO chief “ superstar ”, praises media – as Trump seeks to fund agency

Lady Gaga Friday called the head of the World Health Organization a “superstar”, just a few days after President Trump announced that the United States would stop funding agency management coronavirus.

“Dr. Tedros, you really are a superstar,” Gaga said during the WHO daily briefing while promoting the virtual benefit concert “One Wolrd: Together at Home” for which she joined the “WHO and Global Citizen.” Thank you very much to the media for telling the story of all these health professionals and for sharing how resource-constrained their systems are. ”

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus faces scrutiny – including calls for his resignation – on what the White House calls the “mismanagement” of the organization of the crisis – and the allegations that it did not demand precise data from China concerning the origins of the pandemic in Wuhan.

TRUMP ANNOUNCES THAT THE UNITED STATES WILL CANCELED FUNDING FOR THE WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION ON CORONAVIRUS RESPONSE

Trump also said on Tuesday that the WHO had put “political correctness on the bailouts” and said the organization had made the “disastrous” decision to oppose travel restrictions to China like that imposed by Trump in late January.

“WHO has covered China several times and spread claims by the Chinese government that there is no human-to-human transmission,” tweeted Kayleigh McEnany, the new White House press secretary.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the leading infectious disease expert in the United States and a key member of Trump’s coronavirus task force, said misinformation from China, repeated by WHO, affected the early response efforts of the United States.

The United States is the largest donor to WHO.

CELEBRITIES PROVIDE PANDEMIC CORONAVIRUS SUPPORT

Trump’s decision has been pushed back by Democrats and others.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Trump was a “weak” leader, accusing others of his own “ineffective” response to the virus.

“This decision is dangerous, illegal and will be quickly challenged,” she said on Wednesday.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Tuesday that “this is not the time to cut resources for the operations of the World Health Organization or any other humanitarian organization in the fight against the virus” . WHO is supported by the U.N.

“One World: Together at Home” has already raised $ 50 million to fight the pandemic, The hill reported.

“During this period, we have seen a unique and kind world community come together,” added Lady Gaga. “This triumph has instilled in me and my colleagues a real call to call on the private sector and philanthropists to commit millions of dollars to support the COVID-19 response from the World Health Organization.”

