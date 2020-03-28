Lady Gaga’s father requests donations to pay restaurant staff on leave

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

Her daughter may be a world famous singer with a net worth of millions – but that doesn’t help pay her employees.

Joe Germanotta, father of Lady Gagasaid on Friday that his New York City restaurant would be closed for next month in the middle of the coronavirus epidemic – and he tries to raise funds to pay his staff on leave.

“I’m doing my best but we had to close Joanne for the month,” tweeted Germanotta. “Our staff need financial help. Any help for our employees will be appreciated.”

He linked the message to a crowdsourcing page asking for donations for staff because the restaurant “had to fire nearly 30 employees until we could reopen,” the page said.

Lady Gaga’s father says coronavirus hurts restaurant in New York, vows to support affected workers

Germanotta owns Joanne Trattoria, an Italian restaurant on Manhattan’s Upper West Side, which has seen a 70% drop in business since Mayor Bill de Blasio ordered the closure of all bars and restaurants at the except take-out.

The plan was intended to prevent the spread of the virus, Germanotta told Fox Business last week.

The governor of New York, Andrew Cuomo, published last Sunday a statewide order, urging residents to stay home except for work and to buy essential items.

“These kids have been with me for eight years … they’re a lot like my kids at this point,” Germanotta told Fox Business. “I intend to keep them on some sort of salary to keep them going.”

Germanotta also owns Art Bird & Whiskey Bar, which the Metropolitan Transportation Authority is about to evict from the Grand Central Terminal, accusing Germanotta of refusing to pay the rent.

He said his business was affected by poor health conditions inside the terminal.

CLICK HERE FOR A FULL COVERAGE OF CORONAVIRUSES

“The bathrooms are really less than you would expect in a food hall,” he told Fox Business. “They’re continually dirty. They don’t clean up. There are pest control issues there.”