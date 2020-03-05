Lara Trump: Bloomberg is part of a facility’s effort to “support” Biden like “Burney’s Weekend”

Lara Trump, senior advisor for the Trump 2020 campaign, is a former Mayor of New York Mike Bloomberg Participated in efforts to establish Democratic Party to “support” former Vice President Joe Biden, Reducing Bloomberg’s influence on race time after he dropped out and approved Biden.

“His return on investment isn’t going to work for him, there are no shockers, and he’s part of a facility that’s trying to support Joe Biden as a” Burney’s Weekend “movie,” Trump said. Said.Fox News Rundown“Podcast Thursday.” I don’t know how much he will spend on this, but so far $ 500 million has proved not to be too much. So I don’t know it will change that much. “

“In other words, I’ve never worried about Mike Bloomberg,” added Trump, who married President’s second son Eric.

Bloomberg cancels presidential election Wednesday recorded his fortune in an ad-blitz strategy that failed to win on Super Tuesday, beyond a single victory in the Caucasus of American Samoa.

The daughter-in-law of the president eventually rejected the financial support that Democratic candidates would head for November.

“We’ve raised record financing in the Trump campaign, and the fact that it’s a small dollar increment tells us everything we need to know about American voting “, Said Trump. “Sometimes, people are afraid to announce support for this president. They are willing to donate to his re-election campaign. I know that Mike Bloomberg or all that got all the money in the world A few large donors to support your campaign “

Lara Trump added that if the former Mayor of New York wants to stay involved in the race, the president “willingly obligate” Bloomberg.

“I think we’ll all be sad if he doesn’t keep on Snapchat, so we can take his video of eating pizza and licking fingers in a coronavirus,” Trump said. “But, yeah, look and hope that the value of entertainment doesn’t change. I know the American people love it. The President loves it. He’s a saucy man in New York City I’m convinced that if Mike Bloomberg wants to continue that, he’s willing to take on his obligations. “

Fox News Paul Steinhauser and Kelly Phares contributed to this report.

