Large portion of young adults treated in hospitals for coronavirus, report says

It has been widely reported that the elderly population is more at risk than the younger population for coronavirus, but a report on Wednesday suggested that millennials would do well to take the virus seriously.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention published a study that found that about 38% of the 508 hospital patients in the country are between 20 and 54 years of age, reported the New York Times. About 20% of patients, including those in intensive care, were between 20 and 44 years old, according to the report.

The paper spoke to a professor of epidemiology at Columbia who said that people 20 and over “should be careful, even if they think they are young and healthy.”

For the most part, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially the elderly and people with existing health problems, this can cause more serious illnesses, including pneumonia.

The true death rate from the disease is not yet known, but it seems to be 10 times higher than the flu, which kills hundreds of thousands of people around the world each year, the US chief expert said last week. infectious disease.

Dr. Deborah Birx, who coordinates the White House Coronavirus task force, millennials declared as “the core group that will stop the virus,” at a White House press conference.

“I am the mother of two wonderful young millennials who are bright and hard working, and I will tell you what I told them: they are the core group that will stop this virus,” said Brix. “They are the group that communicates successfully regardless of picking up a phone … they intuitively know how to contact everyone [other] without being in a big social gathering. “

