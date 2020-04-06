Larry David denounces Trump’s response to the coronavirus and calls on Bernie Sanders to quit the 2020 race

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

In a recent interview, Larry David hit President Trump response to the coronavirus and called for Democratic Presidential 2020 optimistic Bernie Sanders to give up the race.

The 72-year-old comedian made fun of the two political rivals in a recent interview with the New York Times in which he was ready to share his unfiltered reflections on the current political landscape in the midst of today Coronavirus pandemic.

“It’s the hardest thing of the day, watching what comes out of this guy’s mouth”, he said daily press briefings from the President on the coronavirus. “It turns you into a maniac because you scream on TV. All of a sudden, you find yourself screaming, like I did on the streets of New York, before” Seefeld “, when I saw happy couples in the street. “

The outspoken comedian compared Trump to “a bad Catskills comic”.

“You know, it’s an incredible thing. Man doesn’t have a single redemptive quality. You could take some of the worst dictators in history and I’m sure all of you could find a decent quality. Stalin would have may have had decent quality, we don’t know! “

David’s comedy is not known to be political, but neither does he hesitate to delve into the divisive subject. During the 2016 elections, it was exploited by “Saturday Night Live“As an imitator of Sanders. He explained to the point of sale that he was relieved that Sanders only lost in 2016 to avoid having to go back and forth to New York to appear every week.

“Imagine if he had become president, what would have happened to my life?” David pointed out.

Although he is friends with Sanders, he admits that he thinks his candidacy for 2020 has run its course.

“I think he should give up,” said David. “Because it is too far behind. He cannot get the appointment. And I think, you know, now is not the time to shop around. Everyone must support Biden. “

With his remark, David joins Alyssa Milano and a handful of other Hollywood celebrities calling on Sanders to end his campaign to effectively end the primary process, which has been interrupted in many ways by the pandemic, and rally the country behind Joe Biden.

In terms of the delegates needed to win the general election nomination, Biden currently has a dominant lead over Sanders, who would have been evaluate your campaign for several weeks in addition to fundraising for coronavirus relief.