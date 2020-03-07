Larry Elder: In Trump-era Hollywood, it’s dangerous to be conservative

Hollywood is a milestone on the Indoctrination Axis, with the media and academia finish the trifecta.

There are non-liberals in Hollywood. Self-proclaimed “libertarian” Clint Eastwood comes mind. But the list is short. One month before the 2016 elections, I met a young actress at a party. She just arrived in Los Angeles from Michigan and spoke to me enthusiastically about a meeting scheduled the next morning with one of the main Hollywood agencies, an agency she hoped to represent. For an actor, getting an agent – especially with one of the big companies – is a huge accomplishment.

Later at the party, I above the actress say something about the vote for Donald Trump by mail-in ballot. I wasn’t sure if I heard her well, so I quietly asked her if she had voted for Trump. She said yes. I informed that she did not mention it in any way at her meeting the next day. She was surprised, and I was just as surprised at her naivety. “This place hates Republicans,” I said, “and hates Donald Trump to a degree that I have never seen.”

A few days later, the party host told me that the actress had called her and asked her to thank me for the warning not to share her policy with the agency. The actress said that during the first 10 minutes of the meeting, three agents inflicted sentences on Trump, calling him degenerate, racist, sexist, silly and other unprintable things.

What is Hollywood’s hostility towards the Republicans? Consider this recent letter I received from a well-known, prominent and successful Hollywood curator:

“Hi, Larry.

“I hope you’re okay. Something happened yesterday, and when it happened, I thought of you right away. It wasn’t about you, but it highlights some what you talk about all the time.

“I attended a meeting of the entertainment industry yesterday, at a very high level, and when it was over, I ran into a friend of mine who was in the same building at the time. I hadn’t seen him for quite a while. He is an industry veteran whose career has lasted at least 30 years.

“In the past, whenever we met for lunch or just to talk, we always discussed politics. He is a staunch conservative and he knows very well the problems this country faces and the people who play important roles in our government. . – He has always been very frank, proud of his affiliation and always willing to debate a democrat or a liberal on the facts and the lies. He’s very good at arguing, and like you, he has instant access statistics that are stored in his head.

“Yesterday when I ran into him in a common area in the offices, I gave him a hug and asked him what he thought of the Democratic debates. He kind of shrugged. No comments. Then I showed him a website on my phone that gives him the chance to bet who will win the primary and who will win the general election. He looked at it, but again no comments. I told him I was hoping that Bernie would win the nomination, because I would love to see American voters choose between prosperity and bankruptcy. ”He nodded, but that was about it.

“I hugged him and said goodbye. By the time I got out of my car, he had already texted me two times. He apologized for not playing an active role in the discussion and said there were people in the nearby office cubicles, and he didn’t want to have to chat with them after that, or be treated differently at the office because he said anything that could be interpreted as pro-Trump. He said he had to protect his work, and he really couldn’t risk talking to me.

“It’s Hollywood.

“The tolerant people who love everyone will destroy you if you don’t agree with them. It’s ridiculous and scary, but it’s real, and I doubt most people outside of LA believe in what measure. You could be a criminal or an illegal alien or a Palestinian Terrorist, and they’d jump on your defense and stand up for your rights. But God forbid you to be a Republican or a Trump supporter. You’re the enemy, and they are openly against you and proud of it.

“That’s it. It’s the world I work in every day, and it’s disgusting. I grew up in a country where people, even strangers, would say they might disagree with my opinions, but they would fight to the death to defend my right to say what I think. Those days are over. Apparently, now they would fight to the death to keep me from speaking.

“I just thought you would like to hear that.”

Welcome to Hollywood in Trump’s America.

