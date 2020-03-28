Larry Kudlow Calls Coronavirus Aid Bill “Biggest Package, Specifically Aimed at the Middle Class” in US History

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

Director of the National Economic Council Larry Kudlow joined “Hannity“Friday to talk about the $ 2 trillion coronavirus President Trump signed the response bill earlier today and predicted that Americans would start receiving money from the bill “within the next two weeks.”

“Sean, you have about $ 600 billion in assistance for individuals, workers and families,” Kudlow told host Sean Hannity. “And overall, this is the largest package, specifically for the middle class, in the history of the United States. It is economic aid. You know, it will stabilize the economy. “

“And you still have about $ 400 billion for small businesses to reduce their payroll, their income laws and their expenses,” added Kudlow. “You can’t have a good job without a business that works here.”

Kudlow said he hoped “in prayer” that the scale of the government’s response would mean that the economy would be ready to “take off” in the next two months.

“The Fed is stabilizing the financial markets so that when this virus runs its course and in prayer, it will be the next four to six weeks, maybe eight weeks, something like that,” he said.

Kudlow told Hannity that the goal was to keep families and small businesses “whole”.

“We want to try to keep individuals and their families, we want to keep them whole. We want to keep them whole,” he said. “They may need the unemployment check. They may need the direct treasury check so that they can keep everything, spend family finances, take care of the children, etc.”

Marisa Schulz and Chad Pergram of Fox News contributed to this report.