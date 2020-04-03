Larry Kudlow on job losses in March: coronavirus caused temporary interruption of “very prosperous” economy

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

Chief Economic Adviser to President Trump Larry Kudlow reacted Friday to the loss of more than 700,000 jobs in the United States in March, saying that “the numbers will also be very poor” in the coming weeks.

“This is an interruption of what was a very prosperous economy, it is an interruption of the virus and the mitigation efforts necessary to fight the virus,” Kudlow said on “American press room” Friday.

He added that “it is a very deep contraction”.

“The numbers are going to come in very badly, they will look terrible in the weeks to come,” he said.

He did not want to predict exactly how long the unemployment figures will be “very poor”, saying “it depends on health professionals”.

U.S. lost 701,000 jobs in March, breaking a decade-long employment growth record, as strict measures to contain coronavirus the pandemic closed businesses and forced Americans to stay at home. It was the first drop in payroll since September 2010, and the largest since March 2009, in the midst of the Great Recession.

The unemployment rate jumped to 4.4% from a half-century low of 3.5% in February.

Kudlow said the Trump administration’s efforts to revive the economy in the face of the pandemic were “historic”.

“We have dedicated huge resources and are working with our rescue program to add money and cash, try to keep individuals and families afloat, keep their small businesses afloat,” said Kudlow. .

“We worked and coordinated with the Federal Reserve, [which] has never been before. The total package is $ 6.2 trillion, or about one-third of [Gross Domestic Product] GDP, a third of our economy, that’s how widespread and massive [the stimulus package is]. It is a historic effort. ”

Kudlow acknowledged that the current situation is “difficult”, adding, “We are doing everything we can to cope with it and maybe a little easier.”

“We are trying to save jobs, wages and businesses so that, and this may be the key point, when this virus runs its course, as it will, it is not permanent, it is a temporary problem, because it runs its course, the US economy will be ready to shrink, “he continued. “I think it will happen well before the end of the year.”

Last week, President Trump signed over $ 2 trillion legislative package to fight the coronavirus pandemic and send economic relief to workers and businesses forced by restrictions to stop the spread of the epidemic after the House of Representatives overwhelmingly approved the legislation earlier today.

The legislation represents the most costly stimulus package in the history of the United States. It includes checks for most Americans, increased unemployment assistance, small business assistance, and a huge business loan fund.

When host Sandra Smith asked Kudlow what was the exact timeframe for getting the economy He said: “The first thing to do is really to implement this phase III assistance plan. Implementing it, executing it, ensuring that it affects all men, women, families and businesses, etc., is really the number one priority. “

“The second point I will make is this pandemic and the mitigating effects have essentially interrupted what was a very strong economic boom from previous policies and the private sector coming to life,” he added. “I say this because I believe the economy is fundamentally healthy.”

He went on to say that once “this hiatus” is over, “then I think people will come back strong and I think business will come back strong.”

Kudlow said he did not think “it will take years and decades to recover”.

“We had waves of health, problems like this before, we came back fairly quickly,” he noted.

“I may be wrong, but I will maintain, as I think most people, most economists believe, that this virus, the pandemic and the measures to mitigate it are temporary and therefore, the difficulties and interruptions which i spoke will prove to be temporary, “said Kudlow.

“Our job right now is to help as many Americans as possible with this assistance so that they can get through this. This is our job. But I think at some point it will be over. It will cross. “

Megan Henney of Fox Business and Marisa Schultz and Chad Pergram of Fox News contributed to this report.