Las Vegas air traffic control tower temporarily closes after controller has tested positive for coronavirus

March 19, 2020 0 comment

Air traffic control tower at McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas is temporarily closed after a positive tester for coronavirus Wednesday, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

The decision was made to provide a safe working environment for air traffic controllers and technicians.

“The airport remains open and operations will continue at a reduced rate until the situation is resolved,” said the FAA.

(Jeff Scheid / Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP, File) “/>

FILE – This August 6, 2014 archive photo shows the new FAA tower under construction at Las Vegas McCarran International Airport. The air traffic control tower temporarily closes after a facility controller tested positive for coronavirus on Wednesday, according to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on Thursday.

(Jeff Scheid / Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP, File)

Radar approach control at the Las Vegas terminal has taken control of the airspace.

The change was made as part of a long-standing contingency plan to keep operations going, according to KTNV-TV Las Vegas. The air traffic system is described as resilient with several safeguards in place.

