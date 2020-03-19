Las Vegas air traffic control tower temporarily closes after controller has tested positive for coronavirus

Air traffic control tower at McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas is temporarily closed after a positive tester for coronavirus Wednesday, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

The decision was made to provide a safe working environment for air traffic controllers and technicians.

“The airport remains open and operations will continue at a reduced rate until the situation is resolved,” said the FAA.

Radar approach control at the Las Vegas terminal has taken control of the airspace.

The change was made as part of a long-standing contingency plan to keep operations going, according to KTNV-TV Las Vegas. The air traffic system is described as resilient with several safeguards in place.