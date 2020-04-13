Laundry label: a laundry list of best practices during COVID-19

Finally, everyone lacks clean underwear.

And socks. And the towels.

Doing laundry safely can seem daunting in the throes of the COVID-19 pandemic, especially for people who rely on shared laundry facilities in apartment buildings or laundromats.

But staying on top of piles of dirty laundry is helpful in preventing the spread of any virus, said David Evans, virologist and professor of medical microbiology and immunology at the University of Alberta.

“Good hot water with good standard laundry detergent will kill any virus you may have come in contact with,” said Evans.

Evans has spent his career studying viruses and said they are often quite sensitive to detergents: soaps get rid of the fatty layer that surrounds the virus, which helps break it down.

And while detergent alone can kill the virus, Evans said it’s also a good idea to switch the dial from cold to hot or hot if possible.

“You can think of what you do to an egg when you heat it to 60 ° C – it will start to coddle. Well, a virus will begin to coddle at 60 ° C too, so 60 ° C to 70 ° C of water and a standard detergent will kill these things, “he said.

When using shared laundry facilities, Alberta Health Services recommends washing your hands and wiping machine controls with disinfectant before and after use. AHS also echoes Evans’ suggestion to use the warmest water setting possible.

The provincial health authority makes several other recommendations, including:

Complete drying of items at the highest possible temperature.

Disinfect the baskets before refilling them with clean cloth.

Bring clean linen home to fold it.

Closing of dryer doors when not in use.

Do not shake or kiss dirty laundry.

Do not leave dirty laundry or baskets on top of the machines.

Do not leave residues of cleaning products in the machines.

Limit the number of people in the laundry room to ensure physical distance.

In an email, an AHS spokesperson said that managers or owners of multi-unit residential buildings are asked to create a usage schedule for laundry rooms or to stagger access times to avoid ” clutter. In addition, a list of laundry rules should be posted at entrances as well as instructions for series of recommendations on shared laundry created by the National Collaborating Center for Environmental Health.

If you do laundry for a sick person, guidelines from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Protection recommend wearing disposable gloves when handling soiled items. The wearer should discard the gloves and wash their hands immediately after finishing.

The US agency adds that it is safe to wash a sick person’s dirty items with the rest of the laundry.