Laura Ingraham: “China has blood on its hands” for its role in the coronavirus pandemic

Laura Ingraham demanded “full cooperation and openness from China” in response to their role in the coronavirus pandemic, adding that the country has “blood on their hands” and that they should be punished if they do not provide information.

“It is essential that our health experts work in cooperation with other countries and that we all share data and conclusions about the disease as we try to prevent it from spreading worldwide. Wonderful doctors and brave, “said Ingraham. “The Ingraham angle“Wednesday.” But we need the Chinese government to give us full and complete access to all of their scientific data, including, by the way, the discoveries of the doctors who first studied and discovered the virus. “

“Some of this information has apparently been destroyed. Well, we want to find it. We want to recover it. We want to know everything about the patient zero,” added Ingraham. “We want to know everything about actual recovery rates, actual mortality rates, including those who have been locked up in their apartments and left to die and leave.”

Ingraham said that reflection is needed on the United States’ relations with China, especially if it does not cooperate.

“If they don’t work transparently regarding this disease, then we have to ask ourselves why we want to continue to be integrated with them on any problem,” said Ingraham. “We have nothing against the Chinese people, just as we had nothing against the Russian people during the Cold War.”

“But President Xi and his political bureau must be clear here or we must reconsider or frankly consider taking severe measures against Beijing,” said Ingraham.

The host reflected on the damage caused by the coronavirus, largely due to China.

“But I thought of the millions and millions of Americans who work their asses every day and see their dream, their dream of having a retirement one day, putting their children in university disappear because of this virus” said Ingraham. “A lot, if not all of this could have been avoided if China had only come forward from the first day. My friends, this cannot last.”