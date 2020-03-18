Laura Ingraham: Six things we still don’t know about the coronavirus pandemic

In his commentary on the Tuesday edition of “The Ingraham angle” Laura Ingraham of Fox News raised six unanswered questions regarding the coronavirus epidemic.

1. What is the true mortality rate for COVID-19?

“We don’t yet know how dangerous the coronavirus is, and we won’t know until the data is entered,” said Ingraham.

“Estimates range from less than 1 percent in young people to more than 14 percent in the elderly or medically compromised,” added Ingraham. “Here in the United States, it seems like the more we test, the lower the death rate, and that makes everyone feel a little better.”

2. How infectious is the virus?

“People are terrified of getting sick just by walking with someone on the street or at the grocery store [while] go out to get milk and sit next to someone in the doctor’s office for only five minutes, “said Ingraham.

As the country embraces social distance at the behest of US public health officials, Dr. Richard Martinello, an infectious disease specialist at Yale … said there was still much to learn about how this pathogen is passed between people, “said Ingraham before continuing. to quote the doctor.

“Data is needed not only to better understand when they get sick, but also what bodily fluids contain the virus and how these can contaminate surfaces and even the air around them,” wrote Martienello.

3. Why do some suffer from only mild symptoms?

“We don’t know why some of them [infected] have only mild cold symptoms that go away on their own, while a significant minority of those affected may have severe symptoms that lead to pneumonia and even death, “said Ingraham.

“One theory is that the severity of the symptoms is related to the strength of a person’s general immune system … but that is only one possible explanation.”

4. Who is Patient Zero?

“We still do not know who was the first patient to contract the virus in China,” said Ingraham.

“This is a key fact which, according to many researchers, is essential for the analysis of this disease,” she added. “The coronavirus began to spread for weeks before the first cases were officially reported by China.”

5. Can we trust the Chinese government to provide accurate data?

“As soon as the word is out on this potentially deadly new virus, the CCP [Chinese Communist Party] began to clamp down on journalists for their work, “said Ingraham.

The New York Times reported in January that a group of Hong Kong journalists who visited a hospital in Wuhan harboring some of the first infected patients had been detained and interrogated for hours. They were reportedly asked to delete their television footage and to hand over their phones and cameras for inspection.

Tuesday, China intensified its propaganda war against the United States by expelling journalists from several major media outlets, including The New york times, The Washington Post and the Wall Street newspaper.

“China’s motivation is obvious,” said Ingraham. “He [The expulsions] also allows them to deprive us and their own people of real, accurate information about what is going on and what originally happened with their coronavirus. “

6. What is China’s relationship with the World Health Organization?

“Remember,” Ingraham warned, “China is a co-founder of WHO and provides huge funding to it. It is now the second largest donor after the United States … [but] somehow, they seem to be pulling all the strings. “

Ingraham cited a CNN report alleging that WHO’s praise for China’s response to the virus has led critics to question China’s influence on the organization.

“When you hear about officials or journalists, commentators, praising the Chinese confinement of the virus, take it all with a very big grain of salt,” said Ingraham.

“Remember, we are advised to heed expert advice from trusted American sources – but we must also remember that there is a lot we do not know and a lot of information from China. that we can’t really trust. “