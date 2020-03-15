Lauren Green: The Power of a National Day of Prayer

President Donald trump declared that this day, this 15th day of March 2020, (Anno Domini – the Year of our Lord), would be a National Day of Prayer, in order to bring the country together in a battle against an evil enemy called the coronavirus.

Trump tweeted, “No matter where you are, I encourage you to turn to prayer in an act of faith. Together, we will PREVILE easily! “

It is certainly not the first time that a president has asked pray. Throughout the history of America, its commanders-in-chief have understood the power of prayer and the humility necessary to bow their heads, respectfully acknowledging that we are not enough.

ROBERT MORGAN: NATIONAL TRUMP DAY OR DECLARATION OF PRAYER TO DEEP AMERICAN ROOTS

Abraham Lincoln, who led the country through a civil war and paid the ultimate price for his vigorous vigilance in keeping the Union united, said of the prayer: “I have been brought to my knees several times by the overwhelming conviction that I had nowhere else to do. My own wisdom and that of all around me seemed insufficient for that day. “

The COVID-19 pandemic gave many of us the same feeling that there was nowhere else to turn for help. Being careful to wash your hands, disinfect our homes and our workplaces and to keep a distance between our fellow citizens .. seems to be only a temporary or fragile barrier to a raging tsunami.

Closing the churches where people go for comfort and spiritual strength – as an act of combating this biological scourge – seems to be a surrender to Satan.

But ah! We have a quiver in our arsenal that Satan cannot thwart. It’s the power of prayer!

As a person of faith and a journalist, I have been confronted many times with skeptics who do not believe in the power of prayer, who simply see it as the archaic thought of an uneducated mind.

Prayer recalibrates our hearts. It is a way of being that places God in the central place; at the epicenter of our souls and redirect our desires.

We are still a prayerful nation, far more than any other western country. Yet do we really understand what prayer is? Do we believe that prayer changes our situation? Or is prayer a magic incantation, an invocation of the cosmos to give us what we want?

It’s actually a lot more and so much less at the same time.

“Prayer,” to put it simply, “is a declaration of dependence on God,” says Philip Yancey in his book “Prayer: Does It Make a Difference? (Zondervan 2006). It is a state of mind, a way of living Psalm 46, “Be still and know that I am God. I will be exalted among the nations. I will be exalted on earth. “

Does God know our fate? Absolutely. Will he listen to our prayers? Certainly.

If the coronavirus is part of Satan’s evil arsenal, then we should all be convinced that God will prevail in this battle. The Christian belief is that Satan has already been defeated. May Jesus by dying on the cross overcome this peddler of pain, this maestro of misery. Those who believe do not have to fear death or even disease. We only have to put our hope in the One who is ultimately in charge.

Prayer is the power we have to tap into the protection of God. To make him our refuge, to find our shelter under his wings. There is so much that we – and medical minds looking for a vaccine – still don’t understand about this virus.

Pray therefore that God will guide them towards a better knowledge; pray for those already infected, that they will recover quickly; pray for their families; pray for those who need to be assured that the world cares; pray for you and your colleagues; Pray for government officials to be guided in their work to keep our nation moving; pray for schools, hospitals, buses and communication routes. Pray!

God answers prayer! His Word says it is.

“If my people, who is called by my name, humble themselves, pray, seek my face and turn away from their wicked ways; then I will hear from heaven, I will forgive their sin and I will heal their country. (2 Chronicles 7:14 KJV)

