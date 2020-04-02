Lawmakers Arguing Over Whether Trump’s Dismissal Process Diverts Government Coronavirus Response

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

House tenant Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., Responded to the Major Leader of the Senate Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., On his assertions that the dismissal of the Democrats President Trump distracts the federal government from managing the coronavirus epidemic during the early days of the pandemic.

Pelosi accused Trump and McConnell of using impeachment as an “excuse” to explain why the administration has been slow to respond to the threat posed by the contagion to the United States.

“I think it is an admission that perhaps the president and the leader of the majority cannot handle the work”, Pelosi told Anderson Cooper of CNN in an interview. “We have a life and death situation in our country and they should not try to hide behind an excuse as to why they did not act, but this admits that they did not act.”

She added, “Right now, we have to work together to get the job done.”

MCCONNELL INFORMED PELOSI OF THE CORONAVIRUS ASSISTANCE BILL: ‘I WISH IT TO TURN OFF THESE POLITICAL DISCUSSION POINTS’

Pelosi’s response comes after McConnell told radio host Hugh Hewitt that the first reports of the epidemic in China surfaced while Trump’s recall trial was in the Senate and dominated news coverage.

“It appeared while we were tied to the indictment,” said McConnell. “And I think it drew the attention of the government, because every day was all about the indictment.”

Former McConnell collaborator John Ashbrook also noted on Twitter that the first reported case of COVID-19 in the United States occurred on the same day that the House Democrats tabled impeachments in the Senate after Pelosi delayed his indictment for weeks.

Asked about the impeachment trial concerning the country’s management of the coronavirus, Trump said that the impeachment “probably” deterred him from dealing with the crisis earlier.

“I think I managed it very well, but I guess it probably did it (distracting me),” Trump said during a briefing with the White House coronavirus task force. “I mean, I was charged. I think, you know, I definitely spent some time thinking about it.”

He added: “Did it divert my attention? I think I get A + for the way I behaved during a bogus impeachment … But certainly, I guess, I thought about it and I think I probably did it – I don’t I don’t think I would have done better if I hadn’t been charged, okay? “

Trump, however, has been criticized for initially understating the virus, comparing it to the flu, and for his more recent comments that work and travel restrictions could be lifted by mid-April, arguing that the response to virus shouldn’t be worse. than the health crisis itself. The President has since flip-flopped on both of these statements and extended federal social directives for at least another 30 days.

“I want every American to be prepared for the tough days ahead,” Trump said at a press conference where public health officials noted that up to 240,000 Americans could die from coronavirus even if strict social distancing measures are maintained.

Ronn Blitzer and The Associated Press of Fox News contributed to this report.