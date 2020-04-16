Lawmakers Call China to Face Responsibility as Suspected Coronavirus Leaked from Laboratory

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

Lawmakers Call on China to Face Responsibility as Suspicions Believe New Coronavirus has Escaped a laboratory before unleashing the catastrophic pandemic, claiming that the Chinese government is responsible and must “pay the price”.

“There is no doubt that the Chinese Communist government has American blood on their hands. They put American lives at risk by covering the origin and scope of the coronavirus crisis,” said Senator Martha McSally, R -Ariz. Fox News said Thursday.

Fox News reported Wednesday that sources increasingly believe the outbreak is likely due to a laboratory Wuhan, China – where the naturally occurring virus was being studied – and the virus escaped by an infected worker.

SOURCES BELIEVE IN AN EPIDEMIC OF CORONAVIRUS ORIGINATED IN THE LABORATORY OF WUHAN, IN THE CONTEXT OF CHINA’S EFFORTS TO COMPETE WITH US

Senator Tom Cotton, R-Ark., Said that China’s leadership “must be done to pay the price”, and demanded “responsibility” if these allegations are true.

“Since January, I have said that it seems very fortuitous that this highly contagious virus comes from a few hundred meters or perhaps a few kilometers from the laboratories where the Chinese Communist Party searches for coronaviruses,” Cotton said on ” Hannity, “adding that the latest information suggests that the Chinese Communist Party is” responsible for each death, each job lost, each lost nest egg from this coronavirus, and Xi Jinping and his Chinese Communist apparatchiks must be forced to ‘pay the price. If that turns out to be true. “

Cotton also demanded “consequences” for the Chinese Communist Party “if it turns out that Chinese neglect, then Chinese corruption and betrayal are responsible for the outbreak of this pandemic in the world”.

House Republican chief Republican Rep. Mike McCaul of R-Texas told Fox News last week, even before the latest reports, that “this is the worst cover-up in the history of humanity “.

McCaul doubled this sentiment on Thursday, telling Fox News that it is “clear” that the Chinese Communist Party is “guilty both of the virus that spreads from animals to humans in the global spread that led to this pandemic and the global economic crisis “.

At first, lawmakers sounded the alarm in the wildlife markets, also known as “wet markets,” because they were believed to be the source of the new coronavirus, but this story has been questioned because the sources believe more and more that the virus, instead, probably escaped from the laboratory in Wuhan, China.

“The Chinese Communist Party controls the laboratory outside Wuhan and keeps these wildlife markets running, knowing that two more pandemics – avian flu and SARS – could come from these markets,” said McCaul at Fox News Thursday. “The United States government is doing what it can to determine the origin of COVID-19, and my team is working tirelessly to determine where it comes from.”

Fox News has learned that McCaul will receive a classified briefing on the origin of the new coronavirus next week and has called for a multilateral investigation into both the origin of the virus and its spread around the world.

Sources who were informed of the details of the Chinese government’s first steps and saw relevant documents told Fox News that there was growing confidence among officials that the epidemic was likely to have come from a laboratory, but not as a biological weapon, but as part of China’s attempt to demonstrate that its efforts to identify and combat viruses are at or above the capabilities of the United States.

RESPONDING TO CALLS FOR THE PROHIBITION OF WET MARKETS IN THE HEART OF CORONAVIRUS

“Growing confidence” comes from classified and open source documents and evidence, the sources said. Fox News asked to see the evidence directly. Sources have stressed – as is often the case with intelligence – that it is not final and should not be characterized as such. Some members of the administration and the intelligence and epidemiological services are more skeptical and the investigation continues.

On Wednesday, Senator Ted Cruz, R-Texas, also weighed in on the latest information.

“HUGE,” Cruz tweeted. “There is a lot of indirect evidence, including TWO Chinese laboratories in Wuhan that were studying bat coronaviruses. If the virus accidentally escaped from the laboratories – and the CCP has hidden it – then the Chinese government is responsible more than 130,000 dead worldwide. “

By Thursday, the number of positive COVID-19 cases worldwide had exceeded 2 million, with nearly 140,000 deaths.

The United States reported more than 640,000 positive cases and more than 31,000 deaths from the coronavirus on Thursday.

