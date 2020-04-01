Lawmakers Call On Airlines To Reimburse Customers For Coronavirus Cancellations

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. Register here.

A group of senators including four current and former presidential candidates, calls on American airlines to reimburse customers who have had to cancel flights due to the coronavirus pandemic or have been stranded abroad after their airlines canceled their flights.

Letters to the CEOs of 11 major airlines, including American, Delta, JetBlue and United, made reference to the massive, recently approved federal bailout plan that provides billions to the airline industry.

“In light of this pressing need and the unprecedented – $ 25 billion – bailout that the airline industry just received from Congress, we believe your company has a moral responsibility to provide real refunds, not travel vouchers, to consumers, and support the State Department’s efforts to repatriate all US citizens trying to return home, “said the letters, which carry the names of. Sens. Edward Markey, D-Mass., Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., Chris Murphy, D-Conn., Sheldon Whitehouse, DR.I., Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., Kamala Harris, D-Calif., Robert Casey, D-Pa., And Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn.

The senators noted that a number of airlines had previously cooperated with the State Department to bring Americans home from foreign countries, but that the prices of return flights “were inconsistent and often exorbitant,” which required people pay thousands of dollars “just to comply with national travel restrictions and State Department directives.”

In other cases, senators noted, customers who canceled received air credits rather than cash, which they say does little to help the current economic crisis.

“Unfortunately, these travel vouchers are of little use to the public during this time of emergency, especially when airlines demand reimbursement in as little as 90 days,” the letters said. “Americans need money now to pay for basic necessities, not temporary credits for future trips.”

The letters included a series of questions that the airlines had to answer before April 7. They included questions about the value of all the credits and vouchers they had issued so far, their number of canceled flights, whether they would agree to give cash refunds – and if not, why not – or a credit that does not expire, and if they will help the State Department to bring the Americans home “at an affordable price”.

Spirit Airlines, one of the companies that received a letter, recently halted flights to five the airports in New York, Connecticut and New Jersey due to the coronavirus epidemic.

Delta and JetBlue, for their part, have announced free flights for health professionals to travel where they need it most.

Alexandra Deabler and Janine Puhak of Fox News contributed to this report.