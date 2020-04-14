Lawmakers Push Trump Back With Resolution Saying President’s Authority “Not Complete”

A group of House members drafted a new one-sentence resolution to recall President Trump limits of his power and challenged anyone in the House to vote against.

Representatives Tom Malinowski, D-N.J., Dean Phillips, D-Minn. And Justin Amash, I-Mich., Sponsored the resolution that “says that when someone is president of the United States, their authority is not complete.”

Malinowski tweeted that since the business of the House can only be passed unanimously until all members return to Washington, “I am curious to know if anyone will oppose it.”

Amash, a former Republican who is “from close ” in a third election, said that even the national emergency of the coronavirus pandemic does not give Trump “magic” powers.

The House effort comes after Trump said in a White House briefing on Monday that he alone has the power to reopen schools, businesses and the economy because the President has full power.

“When someone is president of the United States, authority is total, and that is how it should be. It’s total. It’s total, and the governors know it, “said Trump.

Trump’s statement was met with a large rebuke, especially since it was the governors who issued house arrest orders and the states enjoyed power through the 10th Constitution Amendment. Without forgetting that the power of the federal government is divided between the executive, legislative and judicial powers.

Even representative Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., Tweeted his disapproval of Trump’s assertion of “total” power.

The governors, meanwhile, are working together to develop their own regional plans to reopen their states of restaurant, school and business closings for weeks – arguing that they have the power to appeal.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo told CNN on Tuesday that if Trump ordered states to reopen before he was ready to do so, he would defy order and fight administration in court.

“We have no king in this country,” said Cuomo. “We did not want a king, so we have a constitution and we elect a president.”

