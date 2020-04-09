Lawmakers scramble to reach agreement to increase fund for small business coronaviruses

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

the White House and bipartisan legislators have struggled to get on the same page on how to spend an additional $ 250 billion for struggling small businesses with a skeletal team of legislators in Washington amidst the coronavirus crisis.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin wanted to boost funding by a quarter of a trillion dollars as early as Thursday by unanimous consent that would not require the full Senate to vote in person. The hope was that the House could also adopt this interim package – dubbed a 3.5 phase spending effort for coronaviruses – by Friday with minimal participation, to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus.

But Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi said that a narrow infusion of money for the small business loan program would not pass unanimously in the Democrat-led House. She and Democratic Senator Chuck Schumer presented their own plan: spend the $ 250 billion on small business aid that Republicans want, but add an additional $ 250 billion to their priorities, including funding for hospitals and state and local governments.

But on Wednesday evening, Pelosi revealed that the White House had rejected their agreement, and it was not immediately clear whether the small business fund – which was inundated with apps from companies ravaged by coronavirus closings – would be replenished in the next days.

“You know, the White House says it doesn’t support this, but we do,” Pelosi told NPR on Wednesday “All Things Considered”.

And even if there was an agreement in place between the White House, McConnell and Pelosi, Representative Thomas Massie, R-Ky., Appeared determined to prevent the House from voting again without a majority of the members of the House present.

“Again, they recommend [to] Just let Nancy Pelosi pass it by herself – that we could all stay at home, “Massie told Neil Cavuto of Fox Business Network on Wednesday.” And I say it’s not going to fly. It does not go with the Constitution. It is not used to report to taxpayers. “

Massie was nicknamed “most hated“A man in Washington when he asked the majority of lawmakers to return to Washington last month to pass the $ 2 trillion CARES Act, the massive coronavirus stimulus bill that leaders wanted to pass by a naked vote for reasons of public health.

Massie wants the House to implement remote electronic voting, but no immediate measures are in place for that. The only way the House and the Senate can adopt a new spending injection with minimal participation is if there is no objection.

Pelosi said the McConnell plan – just the narrow $ 250 billion to shore up the small business fund down $ 350 billion – could not pass the House without objection.

“The bill they have introduced … will not be unanimous in the House,” Pelosi told NPR. “

Without an agreement in place, a deadlock scenario could take place Thursday and Friday at the Capitol when the vast majority of elected members are on vacation.

If McConnell goes ahead with his small $ 250 billion business plan and tries to approve it by unanimous consent, he is daring for the Democrats in the Senate.

Friday, the House Democrats could propose their plan to the House session and try to have it approved by unanimous consent, as would the bold House Republicans – including Massie – to oppose it.

If the Senate and the House approve separate bills separately, they would be deadlocked and would have to find a way to merge the bills. Or they could set the stage for a fourth round of funding for coronaviruses – another massive spending plan to revive the economy.