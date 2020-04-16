Lawyer for La Loche shooter disappointed that Supreme Court does not hear appeal

The La Loche School shooter’s lawyer said he was disappointed that the Supreme Court of Canada would not hear his client’s appeal.

“There is no doubt that this was an extremely serious offense, but it is not the only factor to take into account,” said lawyer Aaron Fox.

The long legal case is now over. This means that Randan Fontaine will now serve his full adult sentence – life without parole for 10 years.

It also means that the details of the shooter can now be made public, including their name. Randan Fontaine was the cousin of the first two people he killed that day, Dayne and Drayden Fontaine.

Randan Dakota Fontaine is taken out of court to La Loche, Saskatchewan. Friday, February 23, 2018, after a provincial court judge decided that he would be sentenced to adulthood in the 2016 shooting that left four people dead and seven others injured in La Loche. (Jason Franson / Canadian Press)

Fontaine was two weeks away from his 18th birthday when he murdered four people and injured seven others. He pleaded guilty and was sentenced to adulthood.

He is now 22 years old and last year applied to Canada’s highest court for leave to appeal his adult sentence. As usual, no reason was given Thursday morning in the court’s statement rejecting the request.

Fox said Fontaine had a host of cognitive and mental health issues, from FASD to an extremely low IQ. Fox said the case raised a multitude of national mental health issues, particularly for a minor. He hoped the Supreme Court would hear the case.

Fox said there was a dissenting opinion in the Saskatchewan Court of Appeal.

“This effectively ends the avenues available to Mr. Fontaine,” said Fox.

One of the worst school shootings in Canadian history, it sparked a wave of national sympathy. Hundreds of people attended the vigils, including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Assembly of First Nations Chief Perry Bellegarde and then Prime Minister Brad Wall.