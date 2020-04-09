Lawyers think bail must be adapted to COVID-19 threat

Mike McIntosh feels more confined than ever.

He has lived behind bars in a minimum security dormitory at the Ottawa-Carleton Detention Center for eight months, facing a charge of possession for trafficking. He was not convicted.

McIntosh is still awaiting his bail plan. He said he had been accepted into a treatment center but that the service was not accepting new patients due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s pretty difficult right now for me here,” said McIntosh. “I have no family or anything. It’s hard to contact the right people to try to get out of here.”

While McIntosh is waiting indoors, work is being done outside to reduce the number of inmates in correctional facilities to control the spread of COVID-19 by expanding, among other things, the range of accused who may benefit bail.

However, some lawyers and criminal defense lawyers are requesting a broader directive from provincial and territorial Crown attorneys on how to take COVID-19 into account during bail hearings.

They say that the movement of provincial and territorial governments so far has not kept up with the danger posed by the virus.

‘COVID-19 is not a free release from prison’

“We cannot behave as usual,” said Ines Gavran, a Toronto-based criminal defense lawyer.

“Crown prosecutors are ministers of justice and they should consider this virus to be serious. And it is more serious when it comes to people in detention compared to the general public. ”

Gavran said she wants Crown attorneys to consider bail requests regarding the specific pandemic risks faced by inmates of correctional facilities, who live in confined spaces, share bathrooms and often have limited access to health products.

Toronto criminal defense lawyer Ines Gavran says she wants to see crown attorneys take a more unified approach to COVID-19 during bail hearings. (Provided / Ines Gavran)

The conditions encountered by the detained persons were recognized by a judge in a recent bail decision involving one of Gavran’s clients.

In granting bail to Gavran’s client, Ontario Superior Court judge Jill Copeland said in a March 20 decision that inmates are at “very high risk” of contracting COVID -19 compared to those under house arrest.

“However, the public should know that COVID-19 is not a free outing from prison,” said Gavran. “It is a strong factor that promotes liberation but it is not a guarantee … of liberation.”

Judges are increasingly assessing the threat of COVID-19 inside prisons and prisons in their sentencing and bail decisions, emphasizing the need for an appropriate release plan.

At a hearing in the Ontario Superior Court on March 27, a judge granted a bail application and placed Cindy Israel’s client under house arrest under electronic surveillance, instead of continuing to spend time behind bars.

“This is a situation where the judge in this particular case recognized that there should be no evidence of personal vulnerability to the disease,” said Israel, adding that provincial governments should issue conviction guidelines and bail for Crown attorneys on COVID-19. .

“When we are all told to get away socially or to isolate ourselves socially, the judge agreed that he could not live in a bubble. Prisons are not a place where prisoners can isolate themselves socially from each other . “

Israel said the justice system recognizes the need to control the flow of people entering and leaving prisons and courthouses. She said that the courts only hear cases of bail applications and those involving guilty pleas or resolutions.

Use caution, says the senator

At the federal level, Minister of Public Safety Bill Blair has asked the heads of Canada’s prison system to consider the early release of certain federal offenders.

“We know the unique risks inherent in prisons,” Blair press secretary Mary-Liz Power said in an email statement to CBC News.

“The Correctional Service of Canada continues to take a number of preventive measures to limit the spread of COVID-19 in federal institutions while maintaining inmate connections with family, friends and support systems.”

Discussions are continuing and the Correctional Service and the Parole Board of Canada have not yet made a decision.

Senator Kim Pate listens to an inmate in segregation during a visit to Millhaven Institution in Ontario on May 16, 2017. (Senate of Canada)

Independent Senator Kim Pate said that now is not the time to take half measures.

“We don’t want to wait until it is too late to say that we have made mistakes,” said Pate, a longtime advocate for women in prison.

“In this case, err on the side of caution, to get as many people out in a safe way for everyone”

But the Union of Canadian Correctional Officers has warned that early releases could pose a risk to the public.

The union said the focus should instead be on maintaining security inside prisons by securing more personal protective equipment and ensuring that test kits are available in each federal institution.

Currently, 49 correctional workers have tested positive for COVID-19 in four federal institutions – three in Quebec and one in Ontario.

There were 35 infections among federal inmates from April 7 to 17 in Quebec, 11 in British Columbia. and seven in Ontario – according to Correctional Service Canada.

The prison population decreases thanks to the entry into force of COVID-19 measures

Provinces and territories are taking action to combat COVID-19 and reduce the population in their prisons.

Although no one appears to have instructed Crown counsel, steps have been taken to establish segregation quarters and to grant temporary leave and early release to certain non-violent offenders at the end of their sentence.

Nunavut recently released 23 inmates following sentence reviews and bail review hearings. In Prince Edward Island, a provincial government spokesperson said that 28 convicted inmates and 25 offenders serving intermittent weekend sentences had been on temporary absence since April 7.

The provincial government of Newfoundland and Labrador has reported that 32 offenders and 15 offenders serving intermittent sentences have been on temporary absence since April 7. Most leaves were granted on humanitarian grounds and most offenders were within 15 to 30 days of their release date.

According to the provincial government, the prison population in all provincial prisons in Ontario has grown from 8,344 to 6,096.

A spokesperson for the Ministry of the Solicitor General said that the population inside the Ottawa-Carleton Detention Center has increased from 514 to 326 inmates since mid-March due to COVID-19 prevention measures. (Andrew Lee / CBC)

At the Ottawa-Carleton Detention Center, the population increased from 514 to 326 inmates. No one there has tested positive for the virus.

But McIntosh – who said he recently recovered from pneumonia – is concerned that the virus will reach him before he leaves.

“It only takes one person here to get it and we are all in trouble,” he said.

“Me with my lung problems, it’s not a good situation.”