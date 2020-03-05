LAX medical screener test positive for coronavirus

Posted by — March 4, 2020 in Health Leave a reply

Global Impact of Coronavirus Prevention Act

The coronavirus is urging some schools in the United States to close, causing major disruptions to worship plans for millions of Muslims in the Middle East. Fox News correspondent David Lee Miller reports.

Medical screener Los Angeles International Airport One of six new confirmed cases for Coronavirus To California.

America’s Homeland security He says it is unclear whether people have contracted the virus through their work as medical screeners or from community infections. The agency stated that none of the travelers screened at LAX had been tested for coronavirus positivity.

Homeland security contractors are isolated at home and have mild symptoms.

Click here for FOX NEWS’s ongoing corona building coverage

A medical inspector at Los Angeles International Airport is one of six new cases of coronavirus identified in California. (IStock)

The patient last worked at the airport on February 21, and began feeling cold-like symptoms on February 29. The patient’s physician tested for coronavirus on March 1st.

Authorities say the screeners wore protective gear at the airport.

According to a statement from the Homeland Security, it was not clear whether the airport medical inspector was infected with the virus through work at the airport or from a so-called community transmission. None of the travelers screened at Los Angeles Airport have confirmed the virus as positive.

Last Wednesday, Los Angeles County officials announced that six new cases of coronavirus were identified. Airport screeners are one of these six patients.

Click here to get the FOX NEWS app

According to the State Public Administration, more than 50 people, including those infected by community infections, are positive for the virus throughout California. health. More than 500 people are being tested for viruses.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

You May Also Like

21 Princess Cruise Ships to California Show Potential Coronavirus Symptoms: Officials

21 Princess Cruise Ships to California Show Potential Coronavirus Symptoms: Officials

ICU's New York City Coronavirus Cases Increase to Two, State Aggregate Increases to 22

ICU’s New York City Coronavirus Cases Increase to Two, State Aggregate Increases to 22

According to a report from the Grand Princess Cruise Ship, coronavirus testing confirms "less than 100"

According to a report from the Grand Princess Cruise Ship, coronavirus testing confirms “less than 100”

The first coronavirus case in Georgia was reported in a 15-year-old father's father

California official briefing on coronavirus licks finger after warning not to touch face

About the Author: Maelie

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *