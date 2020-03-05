LAX medical screener test positive for coronavirus

Medical screener Los Angeles International Airport One of six new confirmed cases for Coronavirus To California.

America’s Homeland security He says it is unclear whether people have contracted the virus through their work as medical screeners or from community infections. The agency stated that none of the travelers screened at LAX had been tested for coronavirus positivity.

Homeland security contractors are isolated at home and have mild symptoms.

The patient last worked at the airport on February 21, and began feeling cold-like symptoms on February 29. The patient’s physician tested for coronavirus on March 1st.

Authorities say the screeners wore protective gear at the airport.

Last Wednesday, Los Angeles County officials announced that six new cases of coronavirus were identified. Airport screeners are one of these six patients.

According to the State Public Administration, more than 50 people, including those infected by community infections, are positive for the virus throughout California. health. More than 500 people are being tested for viruses.

