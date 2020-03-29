“Lean on me”: loved ones serenize elderly people outside a nursing home with an epidemic of COVID-19

They stood on the sidewalks or leaned over the sunroofs of their cars, swaying to the beat of the music and waving at the windows of the McKenzie Towne Continuing Care Center.

“Lean on me when you are not strong. And I will be your friend. I will help you continue,” they sang, the words exploding from one of the car speakers, serenading from away their loved ones. .

An outbreak at the continuing care facility in southeast Calgary has now increased to 15 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and further test results are expected. The first confirmed home case was a woman in her 40s who died on Tuesday, just two days after developing symptoms.

“It cheers up,” said Craig Gauvreau, whose parents and uncle live at the facility.

WATCH | Visitors sing in front of seniors outside a COVID-19 outbreak

Relatives sang to seniors at the McKenzie Towne nursing home in Calgary on March 28, 2020. The home is experiencing an outbreak of COVID-19. 0:37

Gauvreau came from High River, Alberta on Saturday to register and try to bring joy – from afar – to those living in the home for the aged.

“They’re struggling there with just basic care. They deliver their meals, but they don’t get all the attention they need,” he said, adding that he had heard that nearly two dozen staff members had been sent home due to symptoms of COVID-19.

A sign hangs on the fence outside the McKenzie Towne long-term care home in southeast Calgary, which is facing an outbreak of COVID-19. (Jennifer Wiebe)

Revera, who operates the long-term care facility, said in a statement on its website last week that staff were wearing PPE and residents were self-isolating in their rooms.

The dining rooms and recreational programs have been closed and residents are receiving meal trays in their rooms.

However, some of the residents’ family members expressed concern that they did not think the facility was taking the necessary precautions.

A resident who was unable to attend the singing on Saturday was the mother of Shauna Parks, 78, because no nurse was available to move her to a wheelchair to take her to the window, said her daughter.

The 78-year-old woman, who was transferred to the nursing home last week despite family concerns because a bed became available, tested positive for COVID-19.

“She is weak, she is very low energy, she looks downright gray,” said Parks.

Parks said she had contacted Revera and the government to ask for more support for the working staff in the nursing home, who she said was thin, and to request that all staff and residents be tested.

We do not want to wait until it is too late and I fear we have waited too long now. – Shauna Parks, daughter of a resident of McKenzie Towne nursing home.

“It is very clear to us that the establishment lacks personnel and resources to manage the epidemic there … while we met with our mother, we saw nurses entering her room without equipment protection and that was after they knew it was being tested [for COVID-19]”she said, adding that her mother had received painkillers and insulin during the past week.

Parks said she was only told by Revera of the outbreak at home after hearing about it from the media.

Parks said she and her brother, who have a power of attorney for their mother, contacted Revera with their concerns.

“More needs to be done,” said Parks. “We don’t want to wait until it’s too late and I’m afraid we have waited too long now.”

Care home working to address staff shortage

Revera said in an email release that she appreciates that this is a stressful time for residents, their families and staff, and that she works closely with Alberta Health Services.

“It is true that with the additional measures introduced since the epidemic, we are understaffed and are working to resolve this problem. That said, this staffing situation is not expected to have a significant impact on drug delivery and our records indicate that, “reads the statement sent by email from Revera’s chief doctor, Dr Rhonda Collins.

“We test all residents and staff as soon as a new respiratory condition is presented. Our outbreak protocols require that all healthcare workers wear personal protective equipment when in close contact with an isolated resident, and we follow this practice. “

Long-term care homes are vulnerable to epidemics because frail residents live in tight neighborhoods that can facilitate the spread of infections, and the elderly are particularly at risk for negative outcomes if they contract the disease.

Alberta has limited visitors to long-term care facilities to one essential visitor per resident, and children are no longer allowed to visit.

There are 621 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Alberta and 38 people were hospitalized on Saturday.