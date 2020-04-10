Leave doping ban in the past amid virus epidemic, says Russia

MOSCOW (AP) – International authorities should “turn a new page” and forget about the ban on Olympic doping in Russia due to the coronavirus pandemic, the country’s sports minister said Friday.

The World Anti-Doping Agency has banned Russia from participating in the Olympics for four years after deciding last year that doping data from a Moscow laboratory had been manipulated. The sports arbitral tribunal is to rule on the validity of the ban, but the hearings have been delayed due to the health crisis.

Sports Minister Oleg Matytsin said the virus epidemic means that parties to the legal process should avoid a decision against Russia as it would fracture the Olympic movement.

“The leaders of the International Olympic Committee, the World Anti-Doping Agency and the judges who will decide the decision should understand that now we are living in completely different conditions and this crisis that has been created, including the relationship crisis, should end probably turn a new page and understand that the main thing right now is to be together, “he said.

“When you see that everyone is isolated and everyone is at home, consciousness changes, mentality changes and people understand that now there are priorities and that there are problems that remain unresolved “added Matytsin. “The priority is the future of the Olympic movement, it is the consolidation of the entire international sports community.”

Matytsin said sanctioning Russia would hurt the Olympic movement. He added that, once the virus epidemic has subsided, Russia will offer to host more international sporting events if its current hosts cannot do so.

Matytsin took office as Minister of Sports in January and has a good relationship with Olympic sports officials in his leadership of the International University Sports Federation.

During the virus epidemic, he said on Friday, there should be “respect for the rights of the countries that are among the main players on the international scene. Russia has always been, is and will remain this type of partner. “