Legendary Canadian female athletes you should know

On this International Women’s Day, let’s celebrate some of Canada’s female heroes from a not-so-distant past. If you don’t already know these athletes, you should.

Celebrate history

Edmonton graduates

It is the most successful team in Canadian history, winning 95% of its matches.

From 1915 to 1940, the Edmonton Grads won 502 games and lost only 20, beating the best world teams from the United States and Europe.

When you have these kinds of statistics, you can end up on a Google Doodle or in a Heritage Minute.

Although they remained undefeated (27-0) during FOUR Olympic Games (1924-1936), there was no gold medal to show around their neck. Women’s basketball only became an official Olympic sport in 1976.

As for how good the graduates were, let’s give the last word to Dr. James Naismith, who called them “the best basketball team ever on the ground”.

The Matchless Six

Canada’s Ethel Smith (left) and Fanny Rosenfeld (second left) won bronze and silver medals in the women’s 100m at the 8th Summer Olympics, respectively. (The Canadian press)

At the 1928 Olympic Games in Amsterdam, women were allowed to compete in athletics for the first time and the Canadians headed directly for the podium.

You probably don’t know these names, but you should.

Fanny “Bobbie” Rosenfeld was the first sprinter of the Games. She ran the anchor leg for Jane Bell, Ethel Smith and Myrtle Cook as Canada won gold in the inaugural 4×100 meter relay.

And it was not over. Her Canadian teammate Ethel Catherwood won gold in the high jump.

In total, Canada’s women’s athletics team won two gold, two silver and one bronze and earned the nickname: The Matchless Six.

Their return to Toronto was crazy. Hundreds of thousands of people came to celebrate … and in 1950 Rosenfeld was named Canada’s first female athlete in the first half of the century.

Nancy Greene Raine

The former Canadian senator is best known as the best alpine skier of her time.

Nicknamed Tiger (long before the golfer!), If Nancy Greene jumped, there was not much that her competitors could do.

Whether it’s her dominant gold medal victory in the giant slalom at the 1968 Grenoble Olympics (she won by a whopping 2.68 seconds!) Or consecutive World Cup titles in the general classification , Greene Raine reigned on the slopes and inspired the next generation of ski racers, men and women.

Nancy Greene reigned in the women’s giant slalom at the 1968 Olympic Games in Grenoble, France, winning by 2.68 seconds to win a gold medal. (Canadian Press / Associated Press / File)

If you lived in North America or Europe in the 60s and 70s, she was famous when they arrived.

Mars Bar celebrates!

Famous Canadian female athlete of the century (sharing the honors of the century with Wayne Gretzky).

There are parks and lakes and mountain peaks and streets and buildings named after him. But you could say that Nancy Greene’s greatest contribution was inspiring. His ski schools were everywhere. Thousands and thousands of girls hit the slopes to be like Nancy.

She has been tireless in defending physical fitness and an active lifestyle and at 76, she is still cutting corners.

Celebrate brotherhood

The Dufour-Lapointe sisters

Justine Dufour-Lapointe and Chloé Dufour-Lapointe of Canada hold hands before getting on the podium after winning the gold and silver moguls medals at the Sochi Winter Olympics on Saturday February 8, 2014 in Sochi, Russia. (Adrian Wyld / The Canadian Press)

Mogul gold medalist Justine Dufour-Lapointe, standing on the top step of the podium, has fond memories of the 2014 Sochi Olympics, looking to her right and holding the hand of her older sister Chloé, medalist ‘money.

Together, they sang O Canada, tears of joy in their eyes, while nearby was proud older sister Maxime, who finished 12th. They only became the third trio of sisters to participate in the same individual event at the Winter Games. A real family affair.

The Plouffe twins

Edmonton basketball stars Michelle and Katherine Plouffe won gold at the 2015 Pan American Games, while representing Canada at the consecutive Olympics.

They were 19-year-old puppies when they represented Canada in London 2012 and veterans when the team finished seventh in Rio 2016.

Had it not been for some weird and unhappy Olympic qualification rules and national standards, They would have competed in Tokyo 2020 during the debut of 3v3 basketball and would have been the medal favorites.

The Firth Sisters

From 1972 to 1984, Shirley and Sharon Firth went to four consecutive Winter Olympics, shaped the sport of cross-country skiing in the north, and sparked a conversation around Aboriginal culture.

They were born 15 minutes apart from a traditional family of hunters and trappers in the Mackenzie Delta, north of the Arctic Circle. When they were six years old, their whole community was in place and moved to Inuvik.

They learned the sport of a French priest on skis borrowed from an American army base and finally a small Nordic team was formed. Between Shirley and Sharon, they won 48 Canadian championships. They made little Inuvik a home of talent for skiing. At the 1972 Sapporo Olympics, seven of Canada’s nine Nordic skiers came from the Mackenzie Delta.

It’s unbelievable how many setbacks the Firths suffered – the illness, the death of their mother – but they still kept fighting.

For the Firths, it was more than personal, they were also very aware of representing their culture.

Sharon Firth said: “The world was so fascinated by the skinny Indian girls and boys and the way we were dancing on skis. Our goal was to represent the aboriginals on the world sports scene and I think that’s that we did.”

Celebrate consecutive Olympic champions

Many things can happen in four years. Let’s take an appreciation of how difficult it is to own your sport for the consecutive Olympics. Or, in the case of the Canadian women’s hockey team, back to back. A domination of 16 years! In this category, we focus on individual sports.

Catriona Le May Doan

Wearing a cowboy hat in tribute to her Calgary native, Canada’s Catriona Le May Doan takes a victory lap with the flag of her country after winning the gold medal in the speed skating competition final on Women’s 500 meters at the 2002 Winter Olympics. (Tim De Waele / Getty Images)

The May Doan was the first female speed skater to break the 38 second barrier in the 500 meter event and is also the first Canadian to successfully defend a gold medal in the same event at the Olympics.

She did it in her 500 meter specialty at the 1998 and 2002 Games. Canadians may remember the iconic image of her skating around the Salt Lake City oval with a Canadian flag at the hand and a black stetson on the head.

She will forever be known as the “fastest woman on ice”.

Kaillie Humphries and Heather Moyse

In the unpredictable world of bobsledding, Humphries – the best driver in the world – was looking for every little advantage to be the best.

Moyse – the world’s best pusher – was a PEI team sport star and member of the World Rugby Hall of Fame.

Together, they left traces of smoke on the runways from Vancouver to Sochi and around the world. Gold at home in Vancouver 2010 and a rehearsal four years later in Russia.

At PyeongChang 2018, Humphries teamed up with sprinter Phylicia George to win a bronze medal. Moyse chose to push for the next generation pilot, Alyssa Rissling.

It was then. Now, Humphries is competing for the United States after an acrimonious separation from the Canadian program. She plans to go for gold again with the Stars and Stripes in Beijing 2022.

Rosie MacLennan

MacLennan became the first Canadian athlete to defend her title at the Summer Olympics, following her gold medal at the 2012 London Olympics with another gold medal at Rio 2016.

MacLennan’s second gold medal was even more remarkable considering his fight against concussion syndrome in the lead up to the Games. Strangely enough, MacLennan returns from another injury (a broken ankle) as she prepares to defend her Olympic crown a THIRD time, this time in Tokyo.

Honorable Mentions: Marnie McBean and Kathleen Heddle

McBean, one of Canada’s most decorated Olympians, and Heddle won gold in the coxless pair in Barcelona 1992 and followed him with gold in the pair in Atlanta 1996. Two different events . Same result – champions.

Celebrate the summer and winter Olympians

Clara Hughes

She is the only athlete in history to have won multiple medals at the Summer and Winter Olympics. Her six career medals have linked her to speed skating teammate Cindy Klassen as Canada’s most decorated Olympian.

As a cyclist, Hughes competed in the 1996 Atlanta Olympics, where he won bronze both on the road and in the time trial.

She returned to her first love of speed skating in 2002, winning medals in three consecutive Winter Olympics. His bronze in the 5000 meters in Vancouver was epic. She retired after the London 2012 Games after finishing fifth in the time trial.

Hughes is known for his sporting achievements as well as for his humanitarian work. Whether it’s donating to Right to Play or eliminating the stigma around mental illness in Bell’s “Let’s Talk” campaign, she is a champion from start to finish.

Georgia Simmerling

Simmerling made history at Rio 2016 by becoming the first Canadian athlete to compete in three different sports at three different Olympic Games. In Brazil, she competed in track cycling where she obtained her first podium, a bronze medal in the team pursuit.

But she got her first Olympic start at Vancouver 2010 in alpine skiing. She switched to ski cross at Sochi 2014 and was to participate in the medal hunt at PyeongChang 2018 until she broke both legs in a World Cup event just before the Games.

Phylicia george

Bronze medalists in the women’s two-man bob Kaillie Humphries and Phylicia George of Canada smile during the medal ceremony at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Thursday, February 22, 2018. (Patrick Semansky / The Associated Press)

Let’s just say that this triple Olympian is playing on the slopes.

She became a two-season Olympian at PyeongChang 2018 when she won bronze with Kaillie Humphries in bobsleigh.

At his first London 2012 Olympic Games, George made the 100 hurdles final, finishing sixth. Four years later, she again reached the hurdles final and helped the 4×100 relay team finish sixth.

Her eyes are on a fourth Games in Tokyo this summer.

Hayley Wickenheiser

She is considered the greatest hockey player of all time, but at one point she traded that hockey stick, her helmet and her epaulettes for a bat, a ball and a glove.

Just before winning four consecutive Olympic gold medals in hockey, Wickenheiser played for the softball team at the 2000 Sydney Olympics. While growing up in Shaunavon, Saskatchewan, she was a fastball player, representing Canada at the world junior championships at one point. Clearly, the diamond took a back seat on the ice as she embarked on the most prolific career in women’s hockey.

Overall, Wickenheiser has played in six Olympic games. She is a member of the Hockey Hall of Fame and the IIHF Hall of Fame and is currently the Assistant Director of Player Development for the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Celebrate leadership

With so many pioneers in this country, this list could go off the page. I am thinking of Angela James, the freestyle skiing legend, Sarah Burke, the superb athlete and sports administrator Abby Hoffman, among others. Here we describe the ultimate fighter for clean sport and a woman who changes the conversation around ability.

Beckie Scott

By the time she won Canada’s first ever medal in cross country skiing at the Olympics, Beckie Scott made history, but she couldn’t know how that success would shape the next part of her life.

She finished third in the combined pursuit at the Salt Lake City Olympics, only to be upgraded to the Olympic gold medal after two Russians were caught on doping.

Stripped of this Olympic moment, she formed a powerful voice in the conference room.

She joined the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) athlete committee in 2005 and was appointed in 2012 to their executive committee. She never followed the line. His fierce stance against drug cheaters has earned him respect from athletes around the world, but also anger from the costumes in the room.

Scott resigned from the WADA Compliance and Review Committee in 2018 following the reinstatement of the Russian anti-doping agency.

She then resigned from her position as Chairperson of the WADA Athletes Committee, but not before ensuring that an athlete rights charter has been approved for entry into the WADA archives.

Chantal Petitclerc

Canada’s Chantal Peticlerc celebrates her victory with a time of 3: 56.04 in the 1500m final at the Paralympic World Cup in Manchester, England, Sunday May 15, 2005. (Jon Super / Associated Press)

Canada’s greatest wheelchair racer of all time hangs out wherever her career takes her – as an athlete, lawyer or politician.

As an athlete, she won 21 medals at five Paralympic Games from 1992 to 2008, including 14 gold medals, and broke 26 world records along the way. She is the only Paralympian woman to win the Lou Marsh Award as the best athlete in Canada (2008).

She advocates for the rights of persons with disabilities and was Canada’s Chef de Mission for the Rio 2016 Paralympic team and the 2014 Commonwealth Games team.

Member of Canada’s Sports Hall of Fame and Companion of the Order of Canada, she was appointed to the Senate in March 2016