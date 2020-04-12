Len’s Mill Stores creates thousands of masks, dresses and caps to help protect people during COVID-19

When Pete Menary decided to fire 220 employees from 11 Len’s Mill stores in southern Ontario a few days before province ordered closure of non-core businesses, it was a sad day.

“When we closed all our doors, our income fell to zero … [it was] this is the first time someone has been laid off in 53 years, “said the company’s third generation president.

But many employees still wanted to help as the threat of COVID-19 increased in the province and their communities, Menary said. They reached out and, with Menary and other managers, came up with a plan to create and sell kits for face masks, surgical caps and gowns that could be used in hospitals, nursing homes. long term or by individuals.

“No one really knew what we were doing,” he said, but they were also anxious to do something.

Menary said that when they started making the kits, people asked if they would be paid.

“I said, ‘I don’t know … I don’t know what’s going to happen but we have to do something’, and people said, ‘Yep, count me and we’ll find out later. ‘”

In the past week, they cut enough kits to make more than 2,000 masks and 8,000 dresses. These kits were sold at a price less than or equal to their cost, said Menary.

This work will intensify this week, as Menary said he is working in partnership with local manufacturers who are shifting gears. He approached factories that sew interiors for vehicles that will help sew on masks, dresses and caps, as well as a large-scale rotary cutter that can quickly cut out patterns for dresses.

He said the stores had enough textiles, but that he was getting extra materials such as rubber bands.

He estimates that by the end of the coming week, they will have enough cut fabric to make up to 80,000 masks and 15,000 dresses.

Take out the kits “as quickly as possible”

Len’s Mill is headquartered in Cambridge, but has locations in Hawkesville, Waterloo, Guelph, Brantford, Port Dover, Barrie, Toronto, London and Hamilton.

Menary said there was a huge response from the community and employees during the pandemic. He said they had gone from zero online orders a few weeks ago to hundreds a day.

“Our teams are currently focusing on these kits and releasing them as quickly as possible,” said Menary. “We still have a lot of work to do with a lot of long-term care facilities, retirement homes, these types of workplaces require a lot of kits or finished products. For now, we’re just trying to understand all of these pieces. “

The masks, he notes, are not N95 masks or intended for medical workers. Instead, they could be used for personal use or by certain workers. He said demand could increase now that Canada’s chief public health officer, Theresa Tam, has told Canadians may wear non-medical masks to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

Back to the company’s past

Menary said it was an interesting turning point for the company, considering that his own grandfather had changed his Port Dover factory from manufacturing baby clothes and bedding to retail 53 years ago. Now they’re going backwards, at least for the time being.

Some of the fabric used in masks, caps and dresses is even fabric that his father designed with the Len’s Mill brand but never saw before his death, said Menary.

“I thought it was a great tribute to his efforts in the life of our communities to include his design in masks that help so many people,” said Menary.

It was very reassuring and comforting to see people coming together in times of distress, said Menary. He does not know what the future will look like, but the company and its employees hope to pivot so that they can provide everything that people need. This will soon include the ability to fill online orders for specific fabrics or other supplies.

But first, they should focus on bringing out as many masks, caps and dresses as possible.

“There will be a new normal, but I think the most important thing for everyone to focus on right now is the well-being of our communities, our families, our friends and making sure that everything what we are doing during these times is helping us to overcome this long-term problem, “he said.

“If we focus on each other and take care of each other, then when the dust settles and everything clears up, we will all be better for it.”