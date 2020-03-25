Leon’s furniture chain to lay off 3,900 workers and close 72 stores amid COVID-19 epidemic

Canadian furniture chain Leon’s will temporarily close 72 of its 205 stores across Canada and fire 3,900 workers in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Toronto-based company, which also owns furniture chains The Brick, Appliance Canada and Midn Northern Appliance, said Wednesday that temporary layoffs account for about 50% of its workforce.

The company said without specifying that it would provide workers who were made redundant with a supplement to everything they are entitled to under EI rules.

“More, [Leon’s] will extend benefits paid to these people, “the channel said.

A Google Street View image of the Leon furniture store in Bridgewater, Nova Scotia, from August 2018. The furniture chain did not immediately specify where the layoffs would occur. (Google Street View)

The company did not specify which locations would be closed, or how many stores of each of its different retail brands would be affected.

The chain said, however, that even the stores that remain open will be open during limited hours: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday to Friday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sundays.

The chain said all stores are normally cleaned daily anyway, but now the company will step up efforts to “disinfect and disinfect all high-traffic, high-contact areas, such as doorknobs, door handles. pins, counters, toilets, etc. “

Online sales operations and chain delivery services are functioning normally.

“We will continue to offer essential products online at Leons.ca, and we will continue to deliver these items securely to customers’ homes where permitted,” said President Mike Walsh in a letter to customers.