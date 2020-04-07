Liberal Dem senator supports Biden, despite prior wish to stay out of elementary school

Ohio’The best elected democratic politician has changed his mind.

The day after Super Tuesday – like most others Democratic presidential candidates abandoned the race and supported an outbreak Joe Biden – Senator Sherrod Brown told reporters that he plans to remain neutral in the scheduled March 17 primary in Ohio in what looked to be a race for two candidates between Biden and Senator Bernie Sanders from Vermont.

Fast forward a month and Brown – a progressive three-term senator who flirted with his own White House candidacy early last year – ends his neutrality and supports the former vice president.

“Joe Biden has dedicated his life to serving our country, and has never forgotten who he is fighting for: the millions of Americans who work hard but feel they cannot make a living. better lives, no matter how hard “work,” said Brown, a populist politician who has long sought the working class.

Pointing to an economy that is collapsing due to the coronavirus pandemic which has forced most Americans to stay at home, said Brown, “Faced with a public health crisis and a booming economy, we need a steady hand more than ever. Joe Biden has the experience, tenacity and empathy to lead a crisis, and the hope of coming together and moving towards better times. “

Much has changed in the Democratic race since Brown said he planned not to approve a presidential candidate. Biden’s overwhelming victories in the major primaries on March 10 and 17 strengthened his lead over Sanders to more than 300 convention delegates, strengthening his role as anything but certain Democratic candidate. Biden also benefited from a tidal wave of approvals from key Democratic congressmen, governors and pro-democracy organizations, and much of the party merged around his bid for the White House.

But Sanders stayed in the race, claiming he still has a “narrow path” to win the nomination.

Brown’s support for Biden is timely, as voting is underway in the Ohio presidential primary. The state’s in-person vote – scheduled for March 17 – was abandoned at the last minute due to health concerns related to coronaviruses.

Under a bill passed by the state legislator and signed by Governor Mike DeWine, postcards are sent to each registered voter explaining how to get a request for a postal vote. Ballots must be postmarked no later than April 27 to be counted. The state will allow an extremely limited group of people – mostly voters with disabilities – to vote in person on April 28.

The most recent opinion poll in Ohio, conducted in the days leading up to the initially scheduled March 17 primary, indicated that Biden had big double-digit leads on Sanders.