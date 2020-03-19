Liberal MP Calls Toyota To Close Cambridge Plant Immediately After Worker Case

The Cambridge MP calls for the Toyota Cambridge plant to be closed as soon as possible after a worker has tested positive for COVID-19.

“I recommended that Toyota keep the health of our community in mind, and recommended that it be closed,” said Bryan May, Liberal MP for Cambridge.

Toyota announced Thursday that it will suspend operations from March 23 or 24 and resume production on March 25.

May said he had been in contact with Toyota officials about the matter. He said the company takes the health of its employees seriously and is carefully considering a decision that would also affect other local businesses.

But he said it was time for them to close.

“I think that the possibility for them to control this situation is in their hands, but it slips through their fingers very quickly,” he said.

Dr Hsiu-Li Wang, the region’s acting medical health officer, said Hamilton Public Health provided workplace advice on the subject.

Dr. Wang said the closure of the plant depended on the level of risk that colleagues could have.

“There is no general recommendation to close the workplace as soon as there is a case, it will depend on the degree of risk to which other workers may be exposed,” she said.

“It depends on the degree of continuous risk. If there is no continuous exposure in the workplace, then there is no continuous risk for workers.”

The CBC asked Toyota for comments and has yet to receive a response.

Tested positive and self-insulating by workers

The company confirmed on Thursday that the worker at the Toyota Cambridge plant had tested positive for COVID-19.

Spokesman Michael Bouliane said he was informed of the positive case on Wednesday by Hamilton Public Health.

The employee worked his last shift on March 12 and has since been “absent from work, taking steps to minimize the risk to others,” he said.

The Toyota Cambridge health center “immediately” notified public health and followed protocols, said Bouliane.

“Our affected employee – as well as those identified as having had close contact with the person – will remain isolated and will not return to work until authorized by a doctor,” said Bouliane.

Bouliane said the factory had also thoroughly cleaned and disinfected the areas where employees had worked.

Production suspended until March 25

The company announced on Wednesday that the plant would suspend production as part of a larger closure of Toyota plants in North America.

All factories in North America, including Canada, the United States and Mexico, will be closed Monday or Tuesday until March 25, according to the Toyota press release.

Employees reportedly informed Wednesday evening.

The shutdown is on COVID-19 concerns, and Toyota officials say “a thorough cleanup” of all manufacturing facilities will be done during the shutdown.

The company also claims to anticipate a decline in the vehicle market linked to the COVID-19 pandemic.

For a list of closings and cancellations in the Waterloo region, click here.