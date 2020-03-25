Liberty University students “want to be here” despite coronavirus pandemic, says Falwell

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

Liberty University this week is preparing to welcome students to campus as other schools across the country tell them to stay home in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic.

“I think we have a responsibility to our students – who paid to be here, who want to be here, who like it here – give them the opportunity to be with their friends, to continue their studies, to enjoy the room and the pension they “I have already paid not to interrupt their university life,” said President Jerry Falwell Jr., according to the Richmond Times-Dispatch.

The school is in transition to online courses according to Virginia Governor Ralph Northam prohibiting gatherings of more than 10 people, but will allow students to return to the dorms and teachers will keep office hours on campus.

Falwell said that accommodations were made for older staff and those with underlying illnesses.

Some laboratory courses with less than 10 students are still held on campus.

“I think we’re sort of protecting students by grouping them on campus,” added Falwell, according to the Sending. “Ninety-nine percent of them are not of the age to be at risk and they have no conditions that put them at risk.”

“I think we’re sort of protecting the students by bringing them together on campus. Ninety-nine percent of them are not old enough to be at risk. “ – Jerry Falwell Jr., President of Liberty University

Lynchburg City Director Bonnie Svrcek said she was happy the school was switching to online courses, but felt “misled” about the reopening of dorms after the school holidays spring.

Senate to adopt $ 2,000 billion stimulus / bailout package

She said Falwell said campus food services would remain open to international students still in the dorms and that some small lab classes would continue.

“The mayor and I thanked him for this change, which we believe meant that students would be told not to return to campus with a few exceptions,” she said. The daily beast. “We couldn’t be more disappointed with the action Jerry did by telling the students that they could come back and take their courses online on campus.”

Lynchburg mayor Treney Tweedy called the move “reckless” and the two officials said they were unaware that Falwell had plans to reopen the dorms.

“I was very surprised and disappointed to learn later of President Falwell’s most recent decision to allow students to return to campus,” said Tweedy. “We are in the midst of a public health crisis. I am concerned about the students, faculty and staff of Liberty University, and I am also very concerned about the residents of the Lynchburg community. “

She said that Falwell did not “keep his word.”

Falwell called the mayor’s statement “cheap fire.”

“She knows better than that,” he said. He said that all the universities in the area have students on campus, but Liberty has more because he is taller.

CLICK HERE FOR A FULL COVERAGE OF CORONAVIRUSES

“We believe that Liberty’s practices will become the model that all colleges will have to follow in the fall, if coronavirus is still a problem,” he added.