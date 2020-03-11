“Like a Petri dish”: Defenders concerned that Toronto’s homeless are ill-prepared for COVID-19

Toronto lawyers warn that an epidemic of coronavirus among the city’s homeless could devastate an already at-risk population, and call on authorities to step up plans to protect them from the virus.

There are no known cases of COVID-19 in homeless shelters or camps in Canada, nor any evidence of community transmission. To date, all confirmed cases in Canada have been linked to countries that have experienced an outbreak.

But for a population living in overcrowding, short-lived and where drug and chronic conditions are particularly acute, the specter of an epidemic presents “extremely high risk,” says Toronto street nurse, Cathy Crowe.

“The shelters are like a petri dish awaiting the arrival of COVID-19,” Crowe wrote in a recent blog post, saying that, like cruise ships, shelters are particularly vulnerable to epidemics. “Except that the shelters are more overcrowded, have even worse ventilation, lower staff levels and cleaning standards.”

In any given year, some 235,000 Canadians are homeless. In Toronto, the number of people sleeping in shelters each night hovers around 8,000, with occupancy rates regularly reaching 100%.

Crowe and other advocates have long called on city officials to declare homelessness an emergency in Toronto – an all the more urgent decision in the context of COVID-19, she said.

Street nurse Cathy Crowe says the city is not doing a good job of providing adequate shelter for the homeless, especially in winter. (Laura DaSilva / CBC)

“The conditions in the shelters are so severely crowded. Depending on who you’re talking to, there may be 700 to 1,000 people sleeping outside because the shelters are full,” Crowe told CBC News. “It is very much linked to the potential risk that is now upon us.”

Another street nurse, Roxie Donaldson, echoes these concerns.

“I am extremely concerned about this because I know how deadly it could be if it hits the shelter system,” said Donaldson, who is requesting 2,000 more spaces and motels to be used for solitary confinement.

Many of the measures that health care officials recommend are not possible for the homeless, who often move from shelter to shelter each night, sleep in tight quarters, and cannot afford to ” get essential supplies, says Crowe, who has worked with homeless communities for 30 years. She was also on the front line working with homeless people in Toronto during the 2003 SARS epidemic when, she said on her blog, “we dodged a bullet.”

Margaret East Toronto drop-in center in January 2018, at the height of what advocates viewed as the city’s homelessness crisis. (Provided)

“Almost on top of each other”

It’s not just the city’s official accommodation system. For three days last week, the Out of the Cold emergency program – an effort of 16 faith-based organizations that open their doors to the homeless one night a week from November to April – was running at 99%, Rafi Aaron, co-chair of the program at Beth Sholom Synagogue, tweeted Monday.

The synagogue closed on Tuesday after a member of the community was found to have coronavirus. and 60 sleeping spaces have been lost, said Aaron.

City officials said they transferred the program to St. Luke United Church, about eight kilometers away. But the maximum capacity of this space is 35 beds.

Among the measures that many advocates are calling for:

Assign a public health nurse to each shelter to reduce staff demands for screening residents.

Determine what a quarantine protocol would look like.

Increase funding for supplies.

Increased space between the beds.

But this type of spacing is often not possible in respite centers, which are not subject to the same standards as city shelters, say a lot.

“What we basically have here is a health crisis that is falling into an accommodation and housing emergency,” said Aaron. “People almost sleep and eat on top of each other. They sneeze and cough.”

Crowe points to New York, who said that urban shelters should allow more space between people, put barriers between beds and reduce the number of people who can congregate at one time.

If we wait until the local transmission is signaled, it will be too late. – Rafi Aaron

Toronto Public Health is working with the federal health agency and the Ontario Ministry of Health to protect the homeless “as new information becomes available,” said Dr. Herveen Sachdeva, assistant medical officer of health, in a press release.

The agency said it meets regularly with the city’s housing and homeless services – providing advice and assistance on emergency planning – but did not specify the specific measures taken.

“TPH does not recommend the need for increased cleaning and will advise if special cleaning processes are recommended,” the statement said.

But at Covenant House Toronto, a shelter for homeless youth, additional cleanup and infection control processes are already underway.

Executive Director Mark Aston said his on-site health clinic is currently testing for the virus and that key personnel will be equipped with specialized masks in the event of infection.

“We are certainly doing everything we can,” Aston told CBC News. He said that Covenant House is preparing for the possible need for quarantine rooms and bathrooms, but details are still being worked out.

The city’s health agency has provided his shelter with a basic virus fact sheet, he said, but so far there have been no specific guidelines for prevention. COVID-19.

Street nurse Roxie Donaldson is claiming 2,000 more places of refuge and the use of motels for solitary confinement. (Nicholas Boisvert / CBC)

“There are no guidelines for general screening or additional protocols being offered at this stage,” he said. However, he is satisfied with the approach of the public health agency so far.

“My opinion is that I think we should trust Toronto public health and the other medical officials who give us this advice.”

Many advocates, including Aaron, disagree that the city is doing enough.

“We are dealing with a very vulnerable population … If we wait for the local transmission to be reported, it will be too late.”