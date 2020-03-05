Lindsay Graham leads a group of senators to the White House for immigration reform talks: Source

Exclusive: Republican senator, headed Senator Lindsey Graham, RCIf the Supreme Court decides on an Obama-era ruling to protect illegal immigrants from deportation, he will meet President Trump on Thursday to discuss possible comprehensive immigration reform arrangements, saying, ‘There is a possibility to revive concerns between the base of the playing cards of the push.

Sources said lawmakers would meet with Trump around noon to discuss a bill that would be pushed forward if the Supreme Court ordered an enforcement of a DACA on childhood arrival. The decision of the DACA is scheduled for June. Republicans are said to include Senator Ted Cruz, R-Texas. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D .; Tom Cotton, R-Ark. Martha Maxley, R-Aliz. Mike Lee, R-Utah; Ron Johnson, R-Wis. Tom Tirith, R-N.C. David Purdue, R-Ga.

Trump vowed to end DACA during the 2016 campaign, but affected people, or young immigrants called “ migrants ” illegally brought to the United States as children, were more widespread. An immigration plan to finance border security in exchange for a “path to citizenship,” stating that it is open to a broader bill that allows it to stay in part, and the expansion of visas and green cards. Even when the Republicans are fighting the DACA in court, they often believe that the decision to enter the United States illegally is not their own, and a bipartisan appetite for finding legislation to protect Dreamers is not enough. There is.

A spokesman for Lee confirmed to Fox News that a senator was invited to the White House to talk about immigration, but he hadn’t heard anything about the deal for the dreamer. Kramer’s office also confirmed the meeting. Graham’s office did not respond to a request for comment.

Ultimately, elusive immigration agreements, especially those that succeed by gaining Democratic support, essentially imply the president’s image as a “ dealer ” who can get things done if others fail. Can be enhanced. However, there is a high risk among migrant hawks at Trump’s base, which may raise concerns.

Delegations include a range of immigration hardliners that could potentially dilute a wide range of things, but Graham has long been skeptical by conservative activists for promoting immigration reform. I have turned my eyes.

Along with Arizona senator John McCain, conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh has repeatedly attempted to reform immigration through Congress, with South Carolina senator Lindsay Grahamnesty. Push by conservative activists. 2018Conservative commentator Ann Coulter has called Graham the “worst person to negotiate” such a transaction.

The push for immigration reform has been accused of ruining the aspirations of many top Republican presidents, including Jeb Bush, Senator Marco Rubio, R-Fla, and even Graham himself.

A request for a comprehensive immigration reform plan by the Republican National Committee was included in the 2012 post-election “autopsy” report. Trump’s appointment in 2016 was viewed as a re-liability for that call, especially by party base.

“Linsey Graham is trying to do not only bad policy, but also bad politics. His pardon agenda is that the 2012 GOP autopsy report should have died and buried after President Trump was elected Is in line with that. “

Graham himself has sometimes been tough on illegal immigrants. Last year he Bill introduced It is to end claims for asylum at the border and return unaccompanied minors to their home countries as part of an effort to end the crisis at the border.

Trump has won a series of victory at the border, securing wall funding and dramatically reducing border crossings by implementing international agreements with neighboring countries. However, some pro-Trump circles remain vulgar allegations that, given the large appetite in Washington, DC, the betrayal of so-called amnesty for illegal immigrants is imminent.

It’s not immediately obvious what the deal will contain, but there are already a lot of bills and proposals that can be covered, both in actions passed in the House of Representatives and those mentioned in previous stabs of immigration reform. .

A Democratic-run House of Representatives passed an agricultural bill in December, recognizing the path of illegal immigrants working in the agricultural industry to citizenship. Although not yet mentioned in the Senate, it can be brought into discussion. Other aspects, including green card reforms, the legal status of DACA recipients, and visa reforms, could also be part of the deal, sources said.

Trump is also trying to push the DACA contract in January 2019, offering Democrats legal status to DACA recipients in exchange for border wall money. He later retreated from the deal, after a pushback from immigrant hawks.

Politico Last month, the White House proposal was reported to be working on a review of the US immigration system and replacing it with a merit-based system. However, it is also fighting hawk because it does not make E-Verify’s work verification system mandatory or reduce the overall immigration level.