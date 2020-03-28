Lindsey Burke: Coronavirus school closings should prompt states to pay parents to educate children in other ways

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

Sometimes it takes a natural disaster to catalyze meaningful change in education. This is what happened in New Orleans, where one of the most dynamic nations school Choice of districts was born from the wreckage of Hurricane Katrina.

It is too early to predict how “accidental home schooling” the coronavirus pandemic will affect the US K-12 landscape in the long term. A large number of parents may realize that they can, in fact, at home – producing a significant and permanent increase.

Or all but a few may find it difficult enough – or not suited to their families and normal working conditions (before the pandemic) – and send their kids to the pack when schools reopen.

Most likely, the long-term result will fall somewhere in between: a sizeable and permanent increase in home schooling and online learning, but not enough to totally disrupt our education system.



According to the most recent federal data (2016) available, about 1.69 million children were already home schooled before the virus closed almost all public schools (and many private schools). This represents 3.3% of the school age population.

An estimated 300,000 other students are enrolled full-time in online / virtual schools. And of the nearly 22,000 students using education savings accounts in Arizona, Florida, Mississippi, Tennessee and North Carolina, about one-third have completely personalized their education at home, using combinations of private tutors, online learning and tailored curriculum resources without stepping into brick and mortar schools.

In total, we can therefore estimate that nearly 2 million children across America were doing a combination of home schooling and / or full-time virtual learning before the coronavirus pandemic closed schools for millions of children.

Will this number increase significantly after the coronavirus emergency ends?

At first glance, the massive accidental home schooling currently underway may seem like a potential disruption to the traditional K-12 education sector.

Michael Horn, researcher emeritus at the Clayton Christensen Institute for Disruptive Innovation, writes that “all of a sudden, the competition for online learning is not live, in the classroom. These courses are canceled. Now the alternative is nothing at all. “

Generally, when there is a flood of new entrants into a market (in this case, families thrown into home schooling out of necessity), one would expect that enabling technologies (such as online learning) can earn a good chunk of the business. – either as a facilitation service, or as a viable or even more desirable alternative.

However, Horn is not so “sure that we are in the typical situation where the usual logic and patterns of disruption continue”, especially if students are aware of “poorly constructed and hastily constructed online courses by teachers ”.

These reservations are particularly applicable to higher education, where teachers are now invited to translate classroom lesson plans – including laboratory exercises – into online educational experiences.

Freeing up funds for education to be more agile in general and to follow families in the learning options of their choice is good policy at all times, and perhaps critical policy during a global pandemic.

But it is far too early to say what, if anything, will be the lasting impact of the coronavirus pandemic on how families view the delivery of educational services. This should, however, change the way government officials view education policy.

Students who were already learning online, at home school, or accessing private tutors are likely to experience less disruption in their studies. Freeing up funds for education to be more agile in general and to follow families in the learning options of their choice is good policy at all times, and perhaps critical policy during a pandemic.

To this end, states should provide families with emergency education savings accounts (ESAs) for the remainder of the academic year. States should deposit in their parent-controlled accounts 90% of what they would have spent on their children in the public school system since the closure of classrooms until the end of the school year.

Families should then be allowed to use their SEA to pay for private tutors, online tutors, special education services and therapists, online courses and programs.

The five states that already have ESA options should extend student eligibility to all state students, reflecting the fact that the coronavirus pandemic is forcing all families to engage in social distancing.

At the same time, while maintaining the requirement that private tutors hold a bachelor’s degree, states should relax the requirement that they must also hold state-approved teaching licenses. This emergency reform could significantly increase the supply of available private tutors, increasing the number of instructors that students can pay with their ESA and learn online.

The coming months will require immediate policy changes that will allow families to engage in the necessary social distancing while educating their children. These emergency steps can help make this happen.

And it will be interesting to monitor any changes, to stick with them over the long term, and whether “accidental” home schooling will become a permanent way of life.

